A new foundation will carry on Matthew Perry’s legacy of combating addiction, promising to continue the late actor's commitment to “helping others struggling with the disease". The much-loved Emmy-nominated actor, who rose to fame on Friends as the witty and sarcastic character Chandler Bing, died at the age of 54 in late October. During Perry’s life, he was open about his struggles with substance abuse and addiction, and also set up a sober living facility for men with similar issues. A new foundation has been created to honour the actor and continue that legacy. In a statement, the organisation said: “The Matthew Perry Foundation is the realization of Matthew’s enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction. “It will honour his legacy and be guided by his own words and experiences and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible.”

The foundation, which is now accepting donations, cited Perry's desire to be remembered as someone who helped others with substance abuse even more than his sitcom stardom.

The Matthew Perry Foundation also referenced a quote by Perry on its website, in which he said: “When I die, I don’t want Friends to be the first thing that’s mentioned – I want helping others to be the first thing that’s mentioned and I’m going to live the rest of my life proving that. “Addiction is far too powerful for anyone to defeat alone. But together, one day at a time, we can beat it down.” The foundation is a fund sponsored and maintained by the charity National Philanthropic Trust (NPT), who say in their mission statement they want to increase philanthropy.

Matthew Perry, left, with Friends co-stars Courteney Cox Arquette, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc in 2002. Credit: Fineberg/AP

Perry was found dead by paramedics at his Los Angeles home on October 28. Authorities are investigating the cause of his death.

Perry starred on NBC's friends for 10 seasons alongside Matt Le Blanc, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston. In a joint statement to People magazine they said they were “utterly devastated”, adding: "W e were more than just cast mates . We are a family”. The cast said they would share more later when they are able to, saying: “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

Perry's family said they were “heartbroken" by "the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend."

They added: "You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

Friends director James Burrows said the cast were "destroyed" at hearing the news, adding: "It's a brother dying."

