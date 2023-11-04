Actor Matthew Perry has been buried at a small private ceremony in Los Angeles, according to US media.

All five co-stars from Friends - Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow - are understood to have attended Friday's service.

The ceremony is reported to have taken place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park - the burial place of a number of Hollywood stars including Fast & Furious actor Paul Walker and Star Wars' Carrie Fisher.

Perry, who rose to fame on hit US sitcom Friends as the witty and sarcastic character Chandler Bing, died at the age of 54 last weekend. His father John Bennett Perry, mother Suzanne and stepfather Keith Morrison were also photographed arriving for the service in pictures shared by US media outlets.

Perry (left) with his fellow Friends co-stars, who have paid tribute in a joint statement. Credit: AP

Perry’s fellow co-stars said they were “utterly devastated” and described their relationship as “more than cast mates. We are a family” in a joint statement earlier this week. A new foundation has been set up in his memory which promises to continue the Emmy-nominated actor's commitment to “helping others struggling with the disease of addiction”. During Perry’s life and in his recent memoir, he was open about his battle with substance abuse and addiction and also set up a sober living facility for men with similar issues. In a statement, the organisation said: “The Matthew Perry Foundation is the realisation of Matthew’s enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction.

“It will honour his legacy and be guided by his own words and experiences and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible.” The Matthew Perry Foundation also referenced a quote by the actor on its website, in which he said: “When I die, I don’t want Friends to be the first thing that’s mentioned – I want helping others to be the first thing that’s mentioned and I’m going to live the rest of my life proving that. “Addiction is far too powerful for anyone to defeat alone. But together, one day at a time, we can beat it down.”

Want more entertainment news? Listen to our podcast, Unscripted...