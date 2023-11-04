More than 100 killed in earthquake in Nepal

Play Brightcove video

Officials continues to search for the injured and dead trapped under the rubble of fallen buildings, as David Harper reports

At least 128 people have been killed and dozens more injured in a strong earthquake that shook northwestern Nepal just before midnight on Friday.

Authorities said the death toll was expected to rise, noting that communications were cut off in many areas.

As day broke, rescue helicopters flew into the region to help and security forces on the ground were digging out the injured and dead from the rubble of fallen houses, Nepal police spokesman Kuber Kadayat said.

Ground troops were clearing roads and mountain trails that were blocked by landslides triggered by the earthquake. Helicopters flew in medical workers and medicines to the hospitals there.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal also flew in on a helicopter with a team of doctors. Dahal led an armed communist revolt in 1996-2006 that began from the districts that were hit by the quake.

In Jajarkot district, where the quake’s epicentre was, 92 people were confirmed dead and 55 others injured, police said.

The quake killed at least 36 people in neighbouring Rukum district, where numerous houses collapsed, and at least 85 injured people were taken to the local hospital, he said.

At the regional hospital in the city of Nepalgunj, more than 100 hospital beds were made available and teams of doctors stood by to help the injured.

“I was fast asleep when all of a sudden it started shaking violently," said Bimal Kumar Karki, one of the first two people to be brought to the regional hospital.

"I tried to run but the whole house collapsed. I tried escaping but half my body got buried in the debris.

"I screamed, but every one of my neighbors were in the same situation and screaming for help. It took nearly a half hour to an hour before rescuers found me."

The US Geological Survey said the earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.6 and occurred at a depth of 11 miles.

The quake, which hit when many people already were asleep in their homes, was felt in India’s capital, New Delhi, more than 800 kilometres (500 miles) away.

Nepal’s National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Centre said its epicentre was at Jajarkot, which is about 250 miles northeast of the Nepalese capital, Kathmandu.

Earthquakes are common in mountainous Nepal. A 7.8 magnitude earthquake in 2015 killed some 9,000 people and damaged about one million structures.

Neighbouring India offered to help in the rescue efforts. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared on social media that he was deeply saddened by the loss of lives and damage due to the earthquake in Nepal.

“India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal and is ready to extend all possible assistance,” he said.

