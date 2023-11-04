UN says 'nowhere is safe in Gaza' as Israeli bombardment continues

Play Brightcove video

The head of the UN said he is 'horrified' by an attack on an ambulance convoy outside a hospital in Gaza, as Neil Connery reports

Blasts at a United Nations (UN) shelter and hospital in the Gaza Strip have reportedly killed dozens of Palestinian civilians.

Israel’s military said it encircled Gaza City with the target of its offensive to crush Hamas.

On Saturday, it offered a three-hour window for residents trapped by the fighting to flee south which has been designated as a so-called safe zone.

According to US officials, up to 300,000 to 400,000 people are still in north Gaza, which includes Gaza City, many of whom are sheltering in UN facilities, despite the Israeli evacuation call.

On Saturday, two strikes hit a UN school-turned-shelter just north of Gaza City, killing several people in tents in the schoolyard and women who were baking bread inside the building, according to the UNRWA, the United Nations' agency for Palestinian refugees.

Initial reports indicated that 20 people were killed - but the agency has not yet been able to verify the figure, said spokeswoman Juliette Touma.

The Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza reported that 15 people were killed at the school where thousands have sought shelter and another 70 people were wounded.

According to the health ministry, two more people were killed in a strike by the gate of Nasser Hospital in Gaza City.

Calls for a humanitarian pause increased with the UNRWA reporting the average Palestinian in Gaza is surviving on two pieces of bread a day, and only one of three water supply lines from Israel is operational.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushed back against growing US pressure for a 'humanitarian pause' to fighting and said on Friday "we are going full steam ahead” unless the hostages held by Hamas are released.

On Friday, the largest hospital in Gaza was struck in an Israeli attack killing dozens and destroying and a convoy of ambulances. According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, 15 people were killed.

Multiple videos from the scene outside Al-Shifa hospital on Friday showed at least a dozen bodies. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) admitted the airstrike claiming an ambulance was being used by Hamas.

The Palestinian Red Cross said a "group of ambulance vehicles returning from a mission to transport injured individuals to the Rafah border" were hit.

Israel confirmed it did hit an ambulance but said it was being used by Hamas.

The head of the UN said he was "horrified" at the attack and that the images were "harrowing".

With food, water and the fuel needed for generators that power hospitals and other facilities running out, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged an immediate cease-fire to allow aid in.

“The humanitarian situation in Gaza is horrific,” Guterres said late Friday. "An entire population is traumatized, nowhere is safe.”

About 1.5 million people in Gaza, or 70% of the population, have fled their homes, according to the U.N.

A British surgeon told ITV News he is "happy and relieved" to be back home with his family, after fleeing Gaza via the Rafah crossing - but shared his anger at the British Government for "failing" civilians trapped in the besieged territory for a month.

Dr Abdel Hammad, a doctor from Liverpool who was training medics in Gaza, became one of the first British nationals to escape the territory on Thursday.

Dr Abdel Hammad told ITV News of his mixed emotions at being one of the first British nationals to make it out of Gaza

He earlier shared how he was torn about leaving, calling it a "big relief" but also "heartbreaking" when Gazans asked "are you abandoning us?"

“I am happy and relieved to be back home with my family, at the same time sad and devastated at the continuing loss of innocent lives in Gaza, especially children, and the lack of action to stop that," he told ITV News.

"I am angry and frustrated that it took so long for our government to bring us back. This should have been achieved in the first week.

"I am at loss to explain why western governments including British is willing to put the lives of its own citizens at risk. We have elected them to act in our interest, unfortunately they failed us on this occasion."

It came as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in the region seeking ways to ease the plight of civilians caught in the fighting. He met with Arab foreign ministers on Saturday in Jordan, the day after talks in Israel with Prime Minister Netanyahu.

The Palestinian death toll has reached 9,448, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza.

In the occupied West Bank, more than 140 Palestinians have been killed in violence and Israeli raids. The UNRWA says 72 of its staff members have been killed.

More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, most of them in the October 7 Hamas attack, and 242 hostages were taken from Israel into Gaza by the proscribed terror group.

Roughly 1,100 people have left the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing since Wednesday under an apparent agreement among the United States, Egypt, Israel and Qatar, which mediates with Hamas.

