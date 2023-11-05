Play Brightcove video

The US secretary of state is heading to Turkey to push for a humanitarian pause in Gaza, where Palestinian health authorities blamed Israel for a deadly blast on a refugee camp. ITV News' Anna Geary reports

Dozens of people were killed and injured in a blast at the Al-Maghazi refugee camp on in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to a hospital official and the Gaza Health Ministry, in what they claim was an Israeli airstrike.

The Israeli military said it will allow a four-hour window on Sunday for civilians in north Gaza to move south.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with key Middle Eastern leaders on Saturday evening, where he rejected calls for a ceasefire but called for 'humanitarian pauses'.

The Rafah crossing closed to foreign nationals attempting to flee Gaza over a reported row moving injured patients. UK nationals were turned away.

Over the last four weeks, at least 9,448 Palestinians have died - most of them women and children - and the Israeli death toll stands at 1,400, according to their respective health ministries.

At least 33 people have been killed and many more are injured following a blast at the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip early on Sunday morning, Palestinian health officials said.

Gazan authorities and an official at a nearby hospital blamed it on an Israeli airstrike - but the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) is yet to comment on whether it was targeting the area at the time.

Dr. Khalil Al-Daqran, the head of nursing at the Al-Aqsa Martyr’s Hospital in Deir Al-Balah, told CNN he had seen at least 33 bodies - many of them women and children.

He said the death toll would increase as more bodies are being brought to the hospital.

Dr. Al-Daqran told CNN: “One of the houses in the camp was struck. This house was crowded with residents. Its residents were bombed while they were safe in their homes."

A spokesperson for the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said at least 33 people were killed and 42 were wounded in the strike. He said first responders, aided by residents, were searching the rubble for dead or possible survivors.

Palestinians desperately clear rubble searching for loved ones trapped underneath following the blast. Credit: AP

The camp is located in the evacuation zone where Israel’s military had urged Palestinian civilians in Gaza to seek refuge as it focuses its military offensive in the northern areas.

Despite such appeals, Israel has continued its bombardment across Gaza, saying it is targeting Hamas fighters and assets everywhere in the besieged enclave, with the UN declaring on Saturday "nowhere is safe in Gaza".

Israel has accused Hamas of using civilians as human shields.

Israel military opens four-hour evacuation window for civilians in Gaza

The Israeli military said it will open a four-hour window for people in northern Gaza to move to the south on Sunday.

The IDF said the main route for evacuation will be Salah Al-Deen Street between 10am and 2pm local time.

Avichay Adraee, an IDF spokesperson, said on X, formerly known as Twitter: "If you care about yourself and your loved ones, head south according to our instructions. Rest assured that Hamas leaders are already taking care to protect themselves."

Referring to a similar evacuation call on Saturday, the IDF official account said on X: "Hamas attempted to prevent Gazan civilians from evacuating, including by firing at IDF soldiers sent to open the route and facilitate the secure movement of civilians."

In this photo released by the Israeli military on Sunday, November 5, 2023, shows a ground operation inside the Gaza Strip. Credit: IDF via AP

US rejects calls for a ceasefire in Gaza in meeting with Arab leaders

President Joe Biden suggested on Saturday there have been some advances in US attempts to persuade Israel to pause military strikes on Gaza for humanitarian reasons.

In a brief exchange with reporters as he left St. Edmond Roman Catholic Church in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, Biden was asked if there was progress, and he responded, “Yes,” but did not share specifics.

This comes after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with his Arab counterparts on Saturday. He disagreed with them on the need for an immediate cease-fire and made clear the furthest he would go was backing a pause for aid to reach civilians in Gaza.

Mr Blinken said a cease-fire would allow Hamas time to attack.

“It is our view now that a cease-fire would simply leave Hamas in place, able to regroup and repeat what it did on October 7,” Mr Blinken said at the news conference after the talks,

That was after his talks in Israel with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who insisted there could be no temporary cease-fire until all hostages held by Hamas are released.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi told reporters following the meeting with Mr Blinken and other Middle East leaders that although he condemned the Hamas attacks of October 7 and “nobody in their right mind” would “belittle” the pain felt by Israel that day, the war in Gaza could not be permitted to continue.

“The whole region is sinking in a sea of hatred that will define generations to come,” he said.

“We don’t accept that this is self-defense,” Mr Safadi said, adding: “It cannot be justified under any pretext and it will not bring Israel security, it will not bring the region peace.”

The Palestinian death toll reached 9,448, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza.

In the occupied West Bank, more than 140 Palestinians have been killed in violence and Israeli raids.

More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, most of them in the October 7 Hamas attack that started the fighting, and 242 hostages were taken from Israel into Gaza by the proscribed terror group.

Roughly 1,100 people have left the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing since Wednesday under an apparent agreement among the United States, Egypt, Israel and Qatar, which mediates with Hamas.

