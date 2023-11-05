Play Brightcove video

The deputy prime minister said the Conservative Party takes a 'zero tolerance approach' to claims of sexual misconduct, as Political Correspondent Tom Sheldrick explains.

Words by Elisa Menendez, Content Producer

The Conservatives are facing claims that a former Tory Party chairman wrote to police raising allegations of rape made against an MP amid concerns they had not been properly dealt with.

According to the Mail on Sunday, Jake Berry sent a letter to police revealing a number of allegations made about an MP that the party were aware of.

The MP - referred to as X in the report - has not been named for legal reasons.

Following the report, Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden told ITV News the party takes a "zero tolerance approach" to claims of sexual misconduct, adding such allegations "should be taken to the police".

In the letter - an extract of which was published in the newspaper - Mr Berry told police how one alleged victim was receiving financial support paid for by the party.

He wrote that the matter had been ongoing for two years, adding: "There may be 5 victims of X who have been subject to a range of offences including multiple rapes".

"The failure of others to act has enabled X to continue to offend and victimise women," he added, calling for an immediate police investigation into the unnamed MP.

Jake Berry reportedly wrote the letter to police. Credit: PA

It is claimed Mr Berry made the discovery after finding out the party had paid for one of the alleged victims to receive treatment at a private hospital.

Mr Berry is claimed to have written the letter shortly after stepping down from the role as party chairman in October 2022. It is reported that it was written with former chief whip Wendy Morton.

The claims come after Conservative MPs faced a number of different allegations of sexual misconduct in recent months. Labour said there have been "too many of these cases" and that the Conservative Party has to "get their house in order".

Deputy PM Dowden insisted the party took all allegations "exceptionally seriously".

Oliver Dowden denied rape and sexual misconduct allegations were covered up while he was party co-chairman

Mr Dowden, who was co-chairman of the party between September 2021 and June 2022, denied that sexual misconduct allegations made against Tory MPs were covered up during his tenure.

When asked by ITV News if he had authorised the reported financial support paid to the alleged victim, he replied: "No I did not."

"When there is misconduct, it should be just as any other citizen of this country - it should be a matter for the police," he continued.

"There should be no difference whatsoever in the treatment of members of Parliament, versus anyone else going about their job. "That's the approach I've always taken when I was chairman of the Conservative Party."

Mr Dowden, speaking on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme, said he could not say whether the report in The Mail On Sunday was correct as he did not know “who the individual concerned is”.

He added: “It is very difficult for me to comment specifically on this for two reasons. First of all, the individual isn’t named and secondly, it may be the case that there are criminal investigations ongoing.

“But what I can say is that every single allegation is taken exceptionally seriously. We had an independent investigation process into it and indeed if anyone has concerns, they should be taken to the police and I would urge people to take them to the police.”

The Conservative Party has declined to comment.

