Donald Trump begins giving testimony in New York civil fraud trial

Donald Trump has started giving testimony in his civil fraud trial in which he is accused of exaggerating his net worth to help secure loans and business deals.

The former US president arrived at the New York Supreme Court on Monday morning, having earlier released a number of critical social media posts against the judge presiding over the case and the state attorney general's office that brought the lawsuit.

Speaking to reporters outside court, Mr Trump said: "It is a very sad situation for our country."

He has previously denied any wrongdoing and called the trial a politically motivated "sham".

During his first day of testimony, the former president is likely to be questioned about the decision making role he played in his business, the Trump Organisation, as well as how involved he was in its valuing of his properties.

Mr Trump is also expected to be probed about loans and other deals that were made using his annual financial statements and what intent, if any, he had in portraying his wealth to banks and insurers the way the documents did.

The former president is likely to defend himself of any wrongdoing by claiming that disclaimers on his financial statements should have alerted people relying on the documents to carry out their own due diligence.

He has previously said the disclaimers absolved him of any fault.

Donald Trump told reporters he was looking forward to testifying as he arrived at the New York Supreme Court

Eric Trump, Mr Trump's middle son, told reporters last Friday that his father was "very fired up" to provide his own account.

Eric Trump, alongside his brother Donald Trump Jr, is also listed within the lawsuit that has been brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Her lawsuit accuses Donald Trump of exaggerating his personal wealth for years on financial statements that were given to banks and insurers to help secure loans and business deals.

Last month, the former president was fined for failing to remove a disparaging post on his campaign website about a court clerk involved in his civil fraud trial, after he was ordered to delete it weeks beforehand.

His lawyers had claimed at the time that the "very large machine" of his campaign to return to the White House was to blame as opposed to the 77-year-old himself.

