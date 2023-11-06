A shopper in made a grim discovery at the back of a second-hand shop.

The bargain hunter, who happened to be an anthropologist, spotted what he believed was a human skull in the Halloween section of a thrift shop, in the North Fort Myers area.

Detectives went to the shop on Sunday and now too believe the skull, complete with teeth, is human.

Posting on Facebook Sheriff Carmine Marceno said: "In a twist of not-so-humerus events: today, Lee County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit detectives were notified of a skull located at a thrift store in North Fort Myers."

Police have recovered the skull from the store on North Cleveland Avenue and will be carrying out tests alongside the District 21 Medical Examiner’s Office.

The store's owner said the skull had been in a storage unit which was purchased years before the item was put out on display.

Officers have said the case is not suspicious.

Under Florida law, "no person shall knowingly offer to purchase or sell ... any human organ or tissue for valuable consideration."

Eyes, corneas, kidneys, livers, hearts, lungs, pancreas, bones and skin are included in the rule.

