Telecommunications have been lost in Gaza for a third time as the Israeli military has announced it has Gaza City surrounded.

Dozens of people were killed and injured in a blast at the Al-Maghazi refugee camp on in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to a hospital official and the Gaza Health Ministry, in what they claim was an Israeli airstrike.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with key Middle Eastern leaders on Saturday evening, where he did not echo calls for a ceasefire but called for 'humanitarian pauses' - which Israel has rejected.

The Rafah crossing remains closed to foreign nationals attempting to flee Gaza City. Many UK nationals have reported to have been turned away and others face leaving without their family members.

Over the last four weeks, at least 9,770 Palestinians have died - most of them women and children - and the Israeli death toll stands at 1,400, according to their respective health ministries.

Israeli military forces have said they have surrounded Gaza City, splitting the besieged coastal strip in two, as the territory grapples with a third power outage.

IDF rear admiral Daniel Hagari claimed “today there is north Gaza and south Gaza”, as Israeli media reported that troops were expected to enter Gaza City within 48 hours.

Airstrikes hit two refugee camps in the central Gaza Strip on Sunday, killing scores of people, health officials in the area said.

The strikes came as the US urges Israel to take a humanitarian pause from its relentless bombardment of Gaza and rising civilian deaths.

The Palestinian death toll has surpassed 9,700 - with more than 4,000 of them children and minors, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza.

In the occupied West Bank, more than 140 Palestinians have been killed in violence and Israeli raids.

The Israel Defence Force (IDF) has stated that ground forces have taken control of a Hamas outpost in Gaza.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to Ramallah in the West Bank for a previously unannounced meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Credit: AP

He later flew to Baghdad for talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

On Saturday, Mr Blinken met with Arab foreign ministers in Jordan after holding talks in Israel with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who insisted there could be no temporary cease-fire until all hostages held by Hamas are released.

US President Joe Biden suggested that progress was being made on the humanitarian pause.

It comes after the heads of 11 UN agencies and six humanitarian organisations issued a joint plea for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.

“An entire population is besieged and under attack, denied access to the essentials for survival, bombed in their homes, shelters, hospitals and places of worship,” the joint statement said.

The UN has said that 1.5 million people in Gaza, or 70% of the population, have fled their homes.

A man lights candles during a vigil marking 30 days since the October 7 Hamas attack. Credit: AP

The US military has also acknowledged that it has positioned a nuclear-capable submarine in the Middle East, in Egypt's Suez Canal.

More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, most of them in the October 7 Hamas attack that started the fighting, and 242 hostages were taken from Israel into Gaza by the militant group. Roughly 1,100 people have left the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing since Wednesday, under an apparent agreement among the United States, Egypt, Israel and Qatar, which mediates with Hamas.

However, since the crossing unexpectedly closed days ago, foreign nationals many UK nationals attempting to flee Gaza City have reported to have been turned away.

