Rishi Sunak says allegations Tory MP is serial rapist is 'very serious'

Play Brightcove video

The prime minister urged anyone with evidence of criminal acts to go to the police

Rishi Sunak has described allegations a Tory MP committed a series of rapes as "very serious" as he insisted his party’s complaints procedures are "robust."

Speaking to journalists on Monday, the prime minister urged anyone with evidence of criminal acts to go to the police amid calls for an investigation into the party’s handling of the claims.

Sir Jake Berry, a former Tory Party chairman, is said to have warned the police in a letter that an internal "failure" to act on allegations allowed the unnamed MP to "continue to offend."

In the letter - an extract of which was published in the Mail on Sunday - Mr Berry told police how one alleged victim was receiving financial support paid for by the party.

He wrote the matter had been ongoing for two years, adding: "There may be 5 victims of X who have been subject to a range of offences including multiple rapes".

The MP - referred to as X in the report - has not been named for legal reasons.

Speaking on a visit to Bacton Gas Terminal the PM said: "These are very serious, anonymous allegations.

"It may be that they allude to something that is already the subject of a live police investigation, so I hope you understand it wouldn’t be right for me to comment on that further specifically.

Oliver Dowden denied rape and sexual misconduct allegations were covered up while he was party co-chairman

Play Brightcove video

"More broadly the Conservative Party has robust independent complaint procedures in place, but I would say to anybody who has information or evidence about any criminal acts to of course talk to police, that’s the right course of action."

Following the report, Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden told ITV News the party takes a "zero tolerance approach" to claims of sexual misconduct, adding such allegations "should be taken to the police".

Mr Dowden, who was co-chairman of the party between September 2021 and June 2022, denied that sexual misconduct allegations made against Tory MPs were covered up during his tenure.

When asked by ITV News if he had authorised the reported financial support paid to the alleged victim, he replied: "No I did not."

"When there is misconduct, it should be just as any other citizen of this country - it should be a matter for the police," he continued.

"There should be no difference whatsoever in the treatment of members of Parliament, versus anyone else going about their job."That's the approach I've always taken when I was chairman of the Conservative Party."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...