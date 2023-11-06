The government has told British nationals to leave Lebanon and has temporarily withdrawn some British staff from its embassy, as tensions across the wider Middle East continue to rise.

The Foreign Office pointed to the current "security situation" as the reason behind the move, which comes after Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group traded fire along the border.

Guidance on the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) website said: "FCDO advises against all travel to Lebanon due to risks associated with the conflict between Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

"There are ongoing mortar and artillery exchanges and air strikes in South Lebanon, on the boundary with Israel. Tensions are high and events could escalate with little warning, which could affect or limit exit routes out of Lebanon.

Hezbollah is an ally of Hamas. Credit: AP

"There is also a risk of civil unrest. There have been large protests outside embassies, including outside the US and French embassies on October 17. Further protests are expected. British nationals should exercise caution and avoid areas where demonstrations may be held.

"Due to the security situation, some staff at the British embassy and all family members of staff have been temporarily withdrawn. The embassy continues with essential work including services to British nationals."

An Israeli airstrike in south Lebanon on Sunday evening killed a woman and three children, raising the likelihood of a dangerous new escalation in the conflict on the Lebanon-Israel border.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported that two civilian cars carrying members of the same family - one of them a local journalist - were driving between the towns of Ainata and Aitaroun on Sunday evening when they were hit by an Israeli airstrike.

One of the cars was hit directly and burst into flames, with one woman and three girls, aged 10, 12 and 14, were killed and others were wounded, the report said.

Israeli troops have been clashing with Hezbollah militants and their allies for a month along the border following the October 7 attack by Hamas, killing 1,400 people in Israel.

Since the outbreak of the conflict with Hamas, Hezbollah has been launching strikes from south Lebanon into Israel.

In return, Israel has launched a barrage of rockets into Lebanon. Several clashes between the Israeli military and Hezbollah fighters have also been recorded.

Some fear Hezbollah could enter the conflict fully in defence of its ally Hamas, but so far it has kept its activity to limited skirmishes.

