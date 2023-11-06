The country's eyes will be on King Charles on Tuesday as he delivers his first state opening of Parliament as monarch - complete with all its pomp and ceremony.

A smoking crackdown, sentencing changes, and a move to phase out leaseholds could all be included in this year's King’s Speech, which Rishi Sunak promised would offer long-term decisions, not “short-term gimmicks”.

The state opening of parliament will also make history, with Charles set to give the first King’s Speech in seven decades to mark the start of the next session of Parliament.

But what is it and what does the day involve?

What is the state opening of Parliament?

The event marks the formal start of the parliamentary year and sets out the government’s proposed policies for the 2023-24 session.

It normally takes place annually with MPs, peers and the monarch all in attendance at the Palace of Westminster.

A key component of the ceremony is the King’s Speech, where he sets out the legislative programme for the coming session.

The late Queen Elizabeth II delivered the speech a total of 67 times during her reign and only missed it on a handful of occasions.

The Household Cavalry at the Palace of Westminster ahead of the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords, London Credit: PA

Although Charles delivered that speech on behalf of his mother in May 2022, this is the first time he will be delivering it as monarch, and in doing so is the first King since George VI, in 1950, to address Parliament.

The King has no role in setting the legislative agenda, but reads out the list on behalf of the prime minister and the government.

What traditions are there and why are they holding an MP hostage?

Traditionally, the event starts with a procession, when the King travels from Buckingham Palace to Westminster by carriage.

T he late Queen sometimes arrived at Westminster by car instead of carriage, due to mobility issues - but King Charles is using the Irish State Coach escorted by the Household Cavalry.

The event is known for its unique customs, some of which date back to the 17th century, as well as the pomp and ceremony that greets the monarch upon their arrival at Parliament.

The sight of Black Rod banging on the door of the Commons is one of the best known traditions, as is the taking of one MP “hostage” to secure the safe return of the monarch.

Once inside, the King, wearing the Imperial State Crown and the Robe of State, leads the Royal Procession to the Chamber of the House of Lords.

It's here, in front of MPs, peers and other dignitaries, that the speech, formally called the Speech from the Throne, is read out by King Charles.

Members of the House of Lords talk amongst themselves ahead of the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords, 2022. Credit: PA

When the King leaves, a new parliamentary session starts and Parliament gets back to work.

The contents of the speech are then debated by Members of both Houses and an ‘Address in Reply to His Majesty's Gracious Speech is agreed.

Over the following days, the planned legislative programme is debated and then the Commons vote on the monarch’s speech.

Does the King write the King's Speech?

Although it's called the King's Speech, and is delivered by the monarch, it is actually written by the government.

It outlines the policies and proposed legislation for the new parliamentary session. Its length depends on the number of proposed laws and other announcements - such as foreign-policy objectives - but it normally lasts about 10 minutes.

There is usually a lengthy list of planned bills within the King’s Speech.

This year is a little different, with a range of planned legislative changes due to be read out by the King, although few are new.

What topics could be covered in the speech?

Leasehold reform - plans to “phase out” leaseholds which are set to include banning new leasehold houses so all new houses are freehold from the outset.

Criminal justice - plans to force convicted criminals to be in court for their sentencing and a new bill to see fewer offenders receiving short-term prison sentences, with low-risk individuals instead receiving community orders.

Smoking - the King may introduce a law to stop children who turn 14 this year and those younger from ever legally buying cigarettes or tobacco in England.

Oil and gas licences - the government plans to mandate annual oil and gas licensing in the North Sea.

Football regulation - Plans for a new independent football regulator were confirmed in February, with the body set to have “targeted powers” to step in and resolve how money flows from the Premier League down the pyramid.

