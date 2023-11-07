Play Brightcove video

Israel's Prime Minister has ruled out a general ceasefire until the 240 hostages seized by Hamas are returned home, as GMB's Jonathan Swain reports

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel will have “overall security responsibility” in Gaza “for an indefinite period” after its war with Hamas.

The UN is calling for “humanitarian pauses" and a “humanitarian cease-fire" - Netanyahu said he was open for pauses, but the UN Security Council did not reach an agreement during a meeting late on Monday night.

Over the past four weeks, some 10,022 Palestinians have died - most of them women and children - and the Israeli death toll stands at 1,400, according to their respective health ministries.

Roughly 1,100 people have left the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing since Wednesday.

Tuesday marks exactly one month since Hamas first launched a surprise attack on an Israeli musical festival, killing over 1,400 people and escalating a long-running conflict.

Netanyahu's comments are the first clear indication that Israel plans to keep control over the territory, where over 10,000 have now died since the fighting began.

He ruled out any general cease-fire without the release of the more than 240 captives taken by Hamas in its October 7 raid into Israel.

But he said he was open to “tactical little pauses” in the current fighting to facilitate the release of hostages.

There are believed to be three British hostages still in Gaza, Justice Secretary Alex Chalk confirmed on Tuesday morning.

In the occupied West Bank, more than 140 Palestinians have been killed in the violence and Israeli raids.

The Palestinian death toll surpassed 10,000 on Monday, including more than 4,100 children and 2,640 women, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza.

Roughly 1,100 people have left the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing since Wednesday under an apparent agreement among the United States, Egypt, Israel and Qatar, which mediates with Hamas.

But Britons remain trapped in Gaza. Justice Secretary Alex Chalk said the numbers were unclear, telling Sky News: “about 100 have been able to leave.”

Demands for “humanitarian pauses,” a “humanitarian cease-fire” were discussed at a UN Security Council meeting on Monday night.

Despite more than two hours of closed-door talks, no agreement was made.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said international humanitarian law, which demands protection of civilians and infrastructure essential for their lives, is clearly being violated and stressed that “no party to an armed conflict is above” these laws.

He told reporters he wanted an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza and a halt to the “spiral of escalation” already taking place from the occupied West Bank, Lebanon and Syria to Iraq and Yemen.

Mr Guterres called for the immediate unconditional release of the hostages Hamas took from Israel.

“We talked about humanitarian pauses and we’re interested in pursuing language on that score,” US deputy ambassador Robert Wood told reporters after the meeting.

“But there are disagreements within the council about whether that’s acceptable.”

