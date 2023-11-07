Glasgow Rangers invited a K-Pop group to their stadium, after the band mistakenly wore the club's iconic 90's shirt, thinking it was a US baseball team.

Dozens of fans gathered at Ibrox stadium where they were greeted by the girl group STAYC, pronounced Stacey.

In October, the band wore the Rangers FC strip during a performance in Texas, believing it was a kit worn by the Dallas Rangers baseball team.

Pictures taken at their Dallas gig began circulating on social media this week, showing two members of the group wearing the blue Rangers shirts worn by the team for home games in 1996-97.

Reacting to the photos of STAYC on X, formerly Twitter, one user wrote said "they chose well", while another declared: “Rangers are the kings of K-pop.”

Another fan commented: "As a Scottish person who supports Rangers, this was not in my 2023 bingo card".

Rangers FC later invited the group to the stadium, where they introduced themselves to the many K-pop fans who gathered outside Edmiston House.

Members of the pop group appeared in the Glasgow Rangers tops instead of Texas Rangers. Credit: @robertbabble

Members of the band thanked the crowd for visiting them in what was their first trip to Scotland.

One member said: “This is our first time in Scotland and we are so happy right now. Are you guys fans of Rangers too?”

Another band member shouted: “We love Rangers!”

The crowd cheered and fans took photographs while the band posed in a custom-made Rangers FC strip, each with the number 23 and STAYC printed on the back.

STAYC, a female K-pop group from South Korea, consists of band members Isa, Seeum, Yoon, J, Sumin and Sieun.

Ranger's Paul Gascoigne takes a shot at goal during a match against Hibs at Ibrox in 1996. Credit: PA

The group formed in 2020 and soon became popular, with a following across much of Asia and the West.

This is not the first time a K-pop band has chosen to don a Glasgow football team's shirt.

In 2018, two members of the nine-piece boy band Stray Kids appeared wearing retro Celtic tops in the music video for their song My Pac, which saw the group performing a choreographed dance routine in a warehouse dressed in oversized sports attire.

