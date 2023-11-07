King's Speech: Killers to be forced into sentencing hearings under Olivia's Law

Many people in the UK - until a string of high profile cases - had been unaware that killers and rapists are legally allowed to skip their sentencing hearings.

But that is set to change, thanks in part to the mother of nine-year-old murder victim Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who has successfully campaigned for "Olivia's Law", after her daughter's killer Thomas Cashman stayed in his prison cell instead of attending court.

Olivia's Law, contained within the Criminal Justice Bill announced in the King's Speech, will allow judges to compel defendants to be present for sentencing.

Olivia's mother Cheryl Korbel, who met Rishi Sunak to discuss the law ahead of its announcement, has previously said Cashman's absence came like a "kick in the teeth".

She told ITV's Good Morning Britain that hearing the law mentioned by King Charles in his speech at the state opening of Parliament gave the family comfort.

Other killers who have avoided their sentencings include ex-nurse Lucy Letby, who was convicted of murdering seven babies, Jordan McSweeney who murdered 35-year-old law graduate Zara Aleena as she walked home, and Koci Selamaj who murdered primary school teacher Sabina Nessa.

How will criminals be forced into the dock?

Judges will be able to tell prison officers to use "reasonable force" to get defendants into the dock to hear their sentence.

And they will have the power to impose additional punishments including an extra 24 months on the defendant's prison sentence if they refuse to show up.

Under current law, judges can only order defendants to attend court for hearings prior to the verdict being delivered. If they fail to obey, they can be found in contempt of court and face up to two years in prison.

They have no such power over defendants for their sentencing.

Is the punishment strong enough?

Olivia's aunt Antonia Elverson questioned whether the penalty is enough, given many of those choosing to skip their sentences get life terms anyway.

She said: "Twenty-four months sounds a long time. But if you're looking at a really lengthy sentence, of 25 plus years, two years is neither here nor there.

"That's what they're suggesting, and that's what they're going to be putting forward.

"Obviously, we have no choice but to agree with that at the moment. Whether or not that's something that we look at campaigning against if it's not a deterrent, I don't know."

Olivia's mum Cheryl told GMB: "It is a very important step forward. It will bring a little bit of comfort knowing that no other family will go through what we've been through."

She went on: "I really did want to address him - for the pain that he's put us through, that we're still going through.

"And to have the audacity to be there for the whole month and then not to turn up on the day of the sentence. It's disrespectful to the family and to the judge, not to hear the sentence being passed."