Labour frontbencher resigns over party stance on Gaza

A Labour frontbencher has resigned to “strongly advocate for a ceasefire” in the Middle East, adding to pressure on Sir Keir Starmer over his position on the conflict.

Imran Hussain, MP for Bradford East, said he was stepping back from his role as shadow minister for the New Deal for Working People as it had become clear his view “differs substantially” from the party leader’s.

In a letter to Sir Keir, published on X – formerly Twitter, he wrote: “It is with a heavy heart that I am writing to tender my resignation as Shadow Minister for the New Deal for Working People after eight years on the Labour Party frontbench.”

He said he had been “proud” to work alongside Sir Keir and his deputy Angela Rayner in developing a plan for employment rights, but could not “in all good conscience” push for a cessation of hostilities while remaining part of the frontbench.

Mr Hussain said: “It has become clear that my view on the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza differs substantially from the position you have adopted.”