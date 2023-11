King Charles has delivered the UK's first King's Speech in 70 years, setting out Rishi Sunak's legislative plans for the upcoming year.

The event, marking the formal start of the parliamentary year, began in Westminster complete with all its pomp and ceremony. You can watch live on ITVX here.

Take a look at the best photos from the day so far.

Feathers blowing in the wind for a member of the King's Body Guards of the Honourable Corps of Gentlemen at Arms. Credit: PA

The King's Bodyguard, the Yeomen of the Guard, carry out the Ceremonial Search in the House of Lords. Credit: PA

King Charles III and Queen Camilla depart Buckingham Palace, London. Credit: PA

King Charles III and Queen Camilla depart in the Diamond State Coach. Credit: PA

The King's Guard outside Buckingham Palace, London. Credit: PA

Anti-Monarchy pressure group Republic protest outside the Palace of Westminster. Credit: PA

The royal cypher of King Charles III is seen on the uniform of a member of the Gentlemen at Arms at the Norman Porch. Credit: PA

The King's Guard outside Buckingham Palace, London. Credit: PA

Baron Maurice Saatchi and members of the House of Lords await the start of the State Opening of Parliament. Credit: PA

The Imperial State Crown arrives at the Sovereign's Entrance to the Palace of Westminster. Credit: PA

Members of the House of Lords await the start of the State Opening of Parliament. Credit: PA

Members of the House of Lords await the start of the State Opening of Parliament. Credit: PA

Queen Camilla arrives at the Sovereign's Entrance to the Palace of Westminster. Credit: PA

The Princess Royal arrives at the Sovereign's Entrance to the Palace of Westminster. Credit: PA

Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle walks through the Members' Lobby at the Palace of Westminster. Credit: PA

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (left) and Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer walk through the Central Lobby at the Palace of Westminster. Credit: PA

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive for the State Opening of Parliament. Credit: PA

King Charles III, wearing the Imperial State Crown, sits besides Queen Camilla in the George IV State Diadem. Credit: PA

King Charles III at the State Opening of Parliament. Credit: PA

