Covid inquiry: Ex top aide sorry for 'heartless' chicken pox-style parties idea

Former top government aide Lord Mark Sedwill has apologised for suggesting people should hold chicken pox-style parties to build herd immunity against coronavirus.

The ex-national security adviser admitted making the remark but insisted he was only giving an analogy to shielding the most vulnerable as others developed immunity.

He apologised to families of victims at the Covid inquiry on Wednesday and accepted his suggestions could have come across as “both heartless and thoughtless”.

Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson’s former top adviser, criticised Lord Sedwill for the suggestion on WhatsApp in March 2020, in a message shown to the inquiry, which said: “Sedwill babbling about chickenpox god f****** help us.”

According to Mr Cummings, early in the pandemic Lord Sedwill suggested to the then-prime minister that he should go on television and “explain that this is like the old days with chickenpox and people are going to have chickenpox parties”.

Lord Mark Sedwill, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak observe a minute's silence in a tribute to the NHS staff. Credit: PA

On Wednesday, addressing families, Lord Sedwill told the inquiry: “These were private exchanges and I certainly had not expected for this to become public.

“I understand how, in particular the interpretation that has been put on it, it must have come across as someone in my role was both heartless and thoughtless about this and I genuinely am neither.

"But I do understand the distress that must have caused and I apologise for that.”

Lord Sedwill was asked about a meeting on March 15, referenced by Sir Patrick Vallance, where he was allegedly “furious” after the chief scientific adviser advised accelerating the Covid strategy.

“I certainly don’t remember being furious,” he said.

“I am a diplomat, so we try to maintain some control over our facial expressions.”

The former Cabinet secretary said it was not because he was “wedded” to herd immunity, but was rather worried about creating confusion.

“If it looked disorderly, I guess I might well have pulled a face.”

He insisted he had “realised by then that was no alternative” to a lockdown approach.

Lord Sedwill was then questioned about Mr Johnson’s decision-making style during his long recovery from coronavirus.

He told the Covid inquiry: “It took him a long time to recover, he had a serious bout of this.

“So, I wasn’t concerned so much about his decision-making style – separate question – it was about stamina really.”

