King’s Speech ‘did not offer any hope for people facing extreme hardship'

The King’s Speech offered no hope for people facing extreme hardship, a director at a UK-wide network of food banks has said.

Trussell Trust's d irector of policy, research and impact, Helen Barnard said ministers must “step up and do something” amid the continuing cost-of-living crisis.

She also described how those who use its facilities do so as a “last resort” – contrary to comments by Conservative MP Lee Anderson who last month played down “this poverty nonsense”.

Asked about how the pomp and pageantry of the King’s Speech contrasts with the living conditions for many people facing difficulties, Ms Barnard said: “We’ve just had the King’s Speech and there wasn’t really any acknowledgement that there are millions of people facing really extreme hardship.

Food banks have given out a record 1.5 million emergency parcels in a six-month period. Credit: PA

“There wasn’t any hope in the King’s Speech for the people that we’re seeing in our communities.

"So we need the government in the autumn statement to show that they recognise what’s going on, and that they’re going to take responsibility.”

She called on the government to confirm it will raise benefits in line with inflation when Chancellor Jeremy Hunt gives his autumn statement later this month.

Ms Barnard said: “Our message to the government is they need to step up and do something about this. Last year was our busiest year ever.

"This year is even worse so far, and we’re bracing for the worst winter we’ve ever seen. The government needs to step in.

“We’ve got the autumn statement coming up.

Anti-Monarchy pressure group Republic protest outside the Palace of Westminster. Credit: PA

"They need to make sure they raise benefits, at least by inflation.

"And give extra help by reducing the burden of debt deductions, which the majority of people coming to our food banks are having knocked off their benefits.”

Mr Anderson, speaking at a fringe event at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester last month, insisted the UK is the best country in the world and there was "real poverty" in the 1970s.

The Conservative Party deputy chairman also defended his position and previous comments on food poverty.

At the event, he said: “I don’t believe all this nonsense about, you know, you know my stance on the food poverty stuff… This poverty nonsense. Go in a time machine back into when I was growing up in the Seventies, that was real poverty… It’s nonsense now, it’s absolute nonsense.”

Ms Barnard’s comments come as the Trussell Trust said food banks have given out a record 1.5 million emergency parcels in a six-month period, including for tens of thousands of first-time users, in statistics it described as “extremely alarming”.

A spokesperson for the Department for Work and Pensions said: “There are 1.7 million fewer people in absolute poverty than in 2010, but we know some families are struggling, which is why we are providing a record support package worth £3,300 per household.

“This includes the latest cost-of-living payments paid directly to over eight million households this year, our decision to raise benefits by over 10% earlier this year and our £2 billion Household Support Fund which is helping people to buy essentials.

“We also know that households are at least £6,000 a year better off in full-time work than out of work on benefits, and to help people out of poverty through work we are also increasing the National Living Wage again and investing £3.5 billion to help thousands into jobs, grow the economy and bear down on inflation.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...