Thousands of Palestinians have been forced to flee to the south after running out of food and water in the north, a UN agency has said.

The Israeli military has announced its troops are fighting with Hamas militants deep inside Gaza City, though Hamas has denied this.

The uk government believes there are three British hostages still being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, and supports a "humanitarian pause" over a wider ceasefire, the Foreign Secretary said.

In the last month, 10,300 Palestinians - most of them women and children - have died, while over 1,400 were killed after Hamas' incursion into Israel, their respective health ministries have said.

Over 70% of Gaza's population of 2.3 million have already fled their homes, many toward the increasingly desperate situation in and around Gaza's largest city, which has come under heavy Israeli bombardment.

In the last month - since Hamas' surprise assault inside Israel where over 1,400 people were executed - 10,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have died.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that its war to end Hamas' rule and crush its military capabilities will be long and difficult - and that it will maintain some form of control over the coastal enclave indefinitely.

A woman holds-up a white shirt trying to prevent being shot, as Palestinians flee Gaza City. Credit: AP

About 15,000 people fled northern Gaza on Tuesday, triple the number that left Monday, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

They are using Gaza's main north-south highway during a daily four-hour window announced by Israel.

Those fleeing include children, the elderly, and people with disabilities, and most walked with minimal belongings, the UN agency added.

Some say they had to cross Israeli checkpoints, where they saw people being arrested, while others held their hands in the air and raised white flags while passing Israeli tanks.

Residents reported loud explosions overnight into Wednesday across Gaza City and in its Shati refugee camp.

Palestinians look for survivors following Israeli airstrike in Nusseirat refugee camp, Gaza Strip. Credit: AP

“The bombings were heavy and close,” said Mohamed Abed, who lives in Gaza City’s Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood.

He said residents panicked when they heard the news late on Tuesday that Israeli ground forces were fighting deep inside the city.

Hamas denied Israeli troops had made any significant gains or entered Gaza City. It was not possible to independently confirm claims from either side.

World leaders and politicians have urged the Israeli military for a "humanitarian pause" in the fighting, so that Palestinian civilians may be granted some relief and receive aid.

The Foreign Secretary said the government supports the idea of a humanitarian pause in the Gaza Strip above a wider ceasefire.

British nationals have been able to escape through the Rafah crossing, connecting Gaza and Egypt. Credit: ITV News

Speaking on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Minister talks in Japan, James Cleverly told a select group of journalists on Wednesday that a ceasefire would hamper Israel’s ability to defend itself.

He said: “We have seen and heard absolutely nothing that makes us believe that Hamas leadership is serious about (a) ceasefire.”

His comments come hours after Labour frontbencher Imran Hussain said he was quitting his role as shadow minister for the new deal for working people to be able to “strongly advocate” for a ceasefire.

The government believes there are three British hostages still being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

More than 100 UK nationals who were in the territory when the war broke out have been able to flee the territory through the Rafah crossing with Egypt.

