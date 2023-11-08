The South Korean government has launched a campaign to blitz the country's bedbugs after it was reported an infestation is reigniting panic among its citizens.

Authorities have vowed to inspect "vulnerable" locations, such as public bathhouses and lodging facilities, and disinfect the areas where the insects are come upon.

The four-week campaign all but confirms a new outbreak after the government believed they had rid South Korea of its bedbugs entirely following a disinfection campaign in the 1960s.

As of Tuesday, 30 cases had been confirmed nationwide - half of them in the capital, Seoul.

Half of South Korea's confirmed bedbug cases were in Seoul, as of Tuesday. Credit: AP

The government has set aside 500m won (£310,000) to extradite the vast extermination plan, and will meet every week to review progress.

It is thought to have started in Paris in September, where French authorities were forced to take action against the small blood-sucking insects.

Several videos of bedbugs spotted on public transport and other locations such as cinemas surfaced on social media.

In the UK, it has been revealed the number of people worried that bedbugs are living in their home has doubled in the last year, according to one of Britain's biggest pest control companies.

Rentokil blames the rise on anxiety and greater awareness.

Another leading exterminator company told ITV's Good Morning Britain on Wednesday the number of bedbug cases they are treating in the UK has risen by a fifth.

Signs of bedbugs

Bites often on skin exposed while sleeping, like the face, neck and arms

Spots of blood on your bedding – from the bites or from squashing a bedbug

Small brown spots on bedding or furniture (bedbug poo)

How to treat bedbug bites

Bedbug bites usually clear up on their own in a week or so but you can:

Putting something cool, like a clean, damp cloth, on the affected area to help with the itching and any swelling

Keeping the affected area clean

Not scratching the bites to avoid getting an infection

How do I get rid of bedbugs?

Wash affected bedding and clothing on a hot wash (60C) and tumble dry on a hot setting for at least 30 minutes.

Put affected clothing and bedding in a plastic bag and put it in the freezer for three or four days.

Clean and vacuum regularly - bedbugs are found in both clean and dirty places, but regular cleaning will help you spot them early.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...