A massive fire at a chemical plant in rural Texas sent plumes of black smoke into the sky as officials closed down a local highway and ordered residents to take shelter.

Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order for residents within a one-mile radius of a chemical plant fire in Shepherd, which is around 60 miles from Houston.

Officials in San Jacinto County said the explosion took place at Sound Resource Solutions, a company that recycles and re-packages various chemicals.

The owner of the plant said the explosion was caused by an accident involving a forklift, and was under investigation.

O ne employee suffered minor burns to his body and was taken to a hospital, where he was in stable condition, San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said.

Footage captures the huge plumes of black smoke rising from the fire in Shepard, Texas

Mr Capers said initial reports indicated the chemicals involved in the fire were flammable liquids, including possibly diesel and turpentine.

The fire was contained by crews on Wednesday afternoon.

Solvents produced in the factory are used to make glue and paint remover, the Polk County Office of Emergency Management said in a statement.

The agency warned that chemicals from the plant are toxic and can cause eye and skin irritation.

Local authorities warned residents to shut off their HVAC air conditioning systems due to huge plumes of black smoke.

A school with 31 children near the site of the explosion was safely evacuated and the students were reunited with their parents, Capers said.

