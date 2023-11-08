Train strikes: Breakthrough announced in row over rail workers' pay and jobs

Talks between the Rail Delivery Group and the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union have managed to set out a "mutually agreed way forward" to end rail disputes.

A so-called memorandum of understanding (MOU) has been developed and details plans to bring the long-running dispute to an end, including a backdated 2022 pay rise for staff and job security guarantees, the RMT said.

RMT members in each of the train operating companies involved in the row will now vote on the suggested agreement.

If accepted, the MOU will terminate the national dispute mandate, creating a pause and respite from industrial action over the Christmas period and into next spring, allowing for negotiations on proposed reforms to take place at local train operating company level, the union said.

RMT Chief Mick Lynch. Credit: PA

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “This is a welcome development and our members will now decide in an e-referendum whether they want to accept this new offer from the RDG.”

An RDG spokesperson said: “These discussions would be aimed at addressing the companies’ proposals on the changing needs and expectations of passengers as well as unlocking further increases for staff, in order to help to secure a sustainable, long-term future for the railway and all those who work on it.”

