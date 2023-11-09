Play Brightcove video

Home Secretary Suella Braverman faces backlash after claiming police 'play favourites' with pro-Palestinian protests, as ITV's Good Morning Britain reports

The prime minister is facing calls to sack Home Secretary Suella Braverman after she compared pro-Palestinian marches to the Troubles and accused the police of "playing favourites" with protestors.

A top Labour minister and the leader of the Liberal Democrats on Thursday morning both called on Rishi Sunak to remove Ms Braverman from her position in Cabinet, following her comments in an article she wrote for The Times.

Members of the Tory party have also attempted to distance themselves from what has been described as her "inflammatory rhetoric", with Transport Secretary Mark Harper dodging questions on ITV's Good Morning Britain and actively disagreeing with her on Times Radio this morning.

The backlash comes after the publication of Ms Braverman's article in The Times, in which she accused the police of having a softer approach with left-wing protests.

She criticised plans for a protest in London on Armistice Day, while she characterised alleged reports that its organisers were linked to Hamas and described them as “disturbingly reminiscent of Ulster”.

Mrs Braverman said: “I do not believe that these marches are merely a cry for help for Gaza.

“They are an assertion of primacy by certain groups — particularly Islamists — of the kind we are more used to seeing in Northern Ireland."

She also claimed “pro-Palestinian mobs” are “largely ignored, even when clearly breaking the law”.

Earlier, the prime minister accepted the planned march on Saturday would go ahead despite opposition from himself and the home secretary.

The climbdown from Prime Minister Sunak comes after he vowed to hold the Metropolitan Police commissioner “accountable” for his decision to greenlight the march.

Mr Sunak has described the planned protests as “disrespectful” while other senior Tories have pressured the Metropolitan Police to ban the demonstration.

Speaking on ITV's Good Morning Britain, Mr Harper declined to say whether Ms Braverman’s language inflames tensions and adds to difficulties for the police.

The transport secretary refused to echo her description of pro-Palestinian demonstrations as “hate marches”.

Asked whether he agreed with the characterisation, he said: “I happen to think it’s disrespectful for them to be doing so on Armistice Day, but they do have the right to do that in a free country.”

Shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds told Sky News the prime minister should “of course” sack her if he had not signed off on the views she expressed.

He said: “Where is the prime minister on this? Do we believe the prime minister signed off that kind of inflammatory rhetoric? He won’t tell us.

“We have to find out today from the prime minister did he sign off? Did he agree to this? And if not, is he too weak to sack her?

“If you have a home secretary that is so out of control, so divisive, so inflammatory, undermining the police and, therefore, the national security and safety of the public, that’s not someone who should be home secretary.”

Liberal Democrats followed suit saying: “Rishi Sunak must finally act with integrity by sacking his out-of-control Home Secretary.

“Suella Braverman is now putting police officers in harm’s way ahead of far-right protesters flocking to the capital this weekend.

“The home secretary’s irresponsible words and foul actions have significantly increased the likelihood of unrest this weekend and the risk of violence towards officers.

“Ministers are spending their time fanning the flames of division, instead of bringing communities together. It’s shameful.”

