Reports have emerged on Thursday that negotiations are underway to reach a three-day humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza in exchange for a dozen Hamas-held hostages.

It comes as the World Health Organisation has warned of the rapid spread of infectious diseases in Gaza, where health, water, and sanitation systems have completely shut down.

The UN Human Rights chief has accused both Israel and Hamas of war crimes.

Now in its second month, the fighting as caused the deaths of over 10,500 Palestinians and 1,400 people in Israel, according to their respective health ministries.

Negotiations are underway to reach a three-day humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza in exchange for the release of about a dozen hostages held by Hamas, according to reports.

The Associated Press says two officials from Egypt, one from the United Nations and the other a Western diplomat, disclosed the information on the condition of anonymity.

The deal, brokered by Qatar, Egypt, and the US, would enable more aid - including limited amounts of fuel - to enter the besieged territory to alleviate worsening conditions for the 2.3 million Palestinians trapped there.

Now in its second month, the Israel-Hamas war has led to the deaths of over 10,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children, the Gazan health ministry have said.

Israeli soldiers pictured during a ground operation in Gaza City. Credit: AP

Since the Hamas attack on an Israeli musical festival on October 7, more than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, authorities said, and 239 hostages were taken into Gaza by the militant group.

WHO warns of 'worrying trends' as risk of disease soars in Gaza

On Wednesday night, the World Heath Organisation issued a statement explaining that the intensified hostilities, overcrowding and disrupted health, water, and sanitation systems have prompted the rapid spread of infectious diseases.

"Lack of fuel has led to the shutting down of desalination plants, significantly increasing the risk of bacterial infections like diarrhea spreading as people consume contaminated water," the organisation said.

"Lack of fuel has also disrupted all solid waste collection, creating an environment conducive to the rapid and widespread proliferation of insects, rodents that can carry and transmit diseases."

Since mid-October 2023, over 33,551 cases of diarrhea have been reported, WHO added.

Over half of these are among children under age five - a significant increase compared to an average of 2000 cases monthly in children under five throughout 2021 and 2022.

8,944 cases of scabies and lice, 1,005 cases of chickenpox, 12,635 cases of skin rash, and 54,866 cases of upper respiratory infections have also been reported.

UN's Human Rights chief says both Israel and Hamas are responsible for war crimes

Volker Türk said on Wednesday that collective punishment by Israel of Palestinian civilians and their forced evacuation, as well as atrocities committed by Palestinian armed groups on October 7 and their continued holding of hostages, amount to war crimes.

Mr Türk, standing in front of Egypt's Rafah border crossing into Gaza, told reporters: "These are the gates to a living nightmare."

"We have fallen off a precipice. This cannot continue," he said later in Cairo.

Mr Türk said international human rights and humanitarian law must be respected to help protect civilians and allow desperately needed aid to reach Gaza’s beleaguered population of some 2.3 million.

He added that the UN rights office received reports in recent days about an unspecified orphanage in northern Gaza with 300 children who need urgent help, but communications were down and access were impassable and unsafe, so "we cannot get to them."

Foreign Secretary travels to Saudi Arabia for diplomatic talks

James Cleverly has travelled to Saudi Arabia as diplomatic efforts continue to prevent the Middle East crisis spiralling into wider war.

He will hold high-level talks with regional counterparts in efforts to prevent escalation, and work towards a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine and push to get humanitarian aid into Gaza.

James Cleverly with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell at the G7 summit. Credit: AP

Mr Cleverly said: “I have been focused on diplomatic efforts to secure the release of hostages, to ensure that foreign nationals can leave Gaza, to deter any escalation regionally and to facilitate the flow of humanitarian aid at scale.

“I will continue this essential work in Saudi Arabia where I will meet with a number of my counterparts in the region to explore how we achieve those aims quickly and also look to the future of a lasting, peaceful, and prosperous two-state solution for both Israelis and Palestinians.”

More than 150 British nationals initially stuck in Gaza are believed to have made it through to Egypt.

The country believes three British hostages are currently being held by Hamas.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...