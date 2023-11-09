Rick Astley 'goes to space' in new music video directed by Simon Pegg
With time to spare due to the Hollywood strike, Simon Pegg has teamed up with Rick Astley to create a new feel-good music video, ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar reports
It's not the most obvious creative combination; 80s pop legend Rick Astley, Sean of the Dead star Simon Pegg and a film crew from Mission: Impossible.
But they have all teamed up to create a new music video which sees the 'Never Gonna Give You Up' singer saving the day and shooting into space in a flying van.
Pegg was a cast member in the latest 'Mission: Impossible' film, but with production halted due to the Hollywood writers and actors strike, the actor was at a loose end.
Having become friends with Astley after meeting at a festival, he couldn't pass up the opportunity to direct the video for the singer's latest single, 'Forever and More'.
He enlisted the help of fellow Mission: Impossible crew members to create the feel-good video.
