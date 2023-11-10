Israeli strikes hit near several hospitals as forces push deeper into Gaza City

Play Brightcove video

As the death toll approaches 11,000 in Gaza, the UN has urged coordination on humanitarian pauses

Israeli strikes have hit near several hospitals in Gaza City early on Friday morning.

The UN has urged Israel to coordinate with them on four-hour daily humanitarian pauses in Gaza as thousands continue to flee south to escape airstrikes and ground battles.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asserted that the country has no intention to conquer or govern the blockaded territory after the fighting ends.

The UN has also warned of Gaza's 'devastating' economic collapse since the conflict started.

Over 10,800 Palestinians have been killed over the last month, while 1,400 died after Hamas' October 7 incursion into Israel, according to their respective health ministries.

Israeli strikes hit near several hospitals in Gaza City on Friday morning as the military pushes deeper into dense urban neighbourhoods.

The bombardment has forced crowds of Palestinian families to flee south of the city to escape the strikes and ground troops battling Hamas militants.

Others have joined tens of thousands taking shelter at the city's biggest hospital.

The Israeli military says Hamas’ main command centre is located in and under the Shifa Hospital complex, though the militant group and hospital staff have denied that claim, saying the military is creating a pretext to strike it.

The territory's largest city is the focus of Israel’s campaign to wipe out Hamas following its deadly October 7 incursion, where more than 1,400 people were killed.

The number of Palestinians killed in the war has risen to more than 10,800, including more than 4,400 children, the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza has said.

Israeli troops inside Gaza. Credit: AP

Growing numbers of people have been living in and around the hospital complex, hoping it will be safer than their homes or United Nations shelters in the north, several of which have been hit repeatedly.

Israeli troops were around two miles from the hospital on Thursday, according to its director.

UN urges coordination on humanitarian pauses, Netanyahu says he does not seek to 'govern' Gaza

It comes as Israel agreed to put in place four-hour daily humanitarian pauses in its assault on Hamas in northern Gaza, the White House has said.

Joe Biden's administration announced on Thursday it has secured a second route for civilians to flee fighting from key areas of Israel's military campaign, via a coastal road joining the territory's main north-south highway.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the war will continue until Hamas is defeated but said the country has no intention to conquer or govern the blockaded territory after the fighting ends.

Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel has no intention of governing Gaza. Credit: AP

In an interview with Fox News, Netanyahu made clear that though Israel had no intention of occupying Gaza, it did envision a radically reshaped territory free of Hamas.

“What we have to see is Gaza demilitarised, deradicalised and rebuilt,” he said.

The crisis in Gaza has worsened significantly since the fighting began.

Gaza's economic collapse is devastating, UN says

A new UN report has painted a stark picture of the devastation of the collapse of the Palestinian economy after a month of war.

The gross domestic product shrank 4% in the West Bank and Gaza in the war’s first month, sending over 400,000 people into poverty - an economic impact unseen in the conflicts Syria and Ukraine, or any previous Israel-Hamas war, the UN said.

The rapid assessment of economic consequences of the Gaza war was released on Thursday by the UN Development Program and the UN Economic and Social Commission for West Asia.

If the war continues for a second month, the UN projects that the Palestinian GDP, which was $20.4 billion before the war began, will drop by 8.4% — a loss of $1.7 billion.

And if the conflict lasts a third month, Palestinian GDP will drop by 12%, with losses of $2.5 billion and more than 660,000 people pushed into poverty, it projects.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...