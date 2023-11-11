The 2024 Grammy nominations have been dominated by female musicians, with SZA, Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo among those featured.

American SZA has nine nominations, including record of the year, album of the year, song of the year, best R&B performance and best R&B song.

Behind SZA sit musicians that include Swift, Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Jon Batiste and producer Jack Antonoff - who have all received six nominations.

The artists in the record of the year category include Batiste for Worship, Boygenius for Not Strong Enough, Cyrus for Flowers, Eilish with What Was I Made For?, Victoria Monet for On My Mama, Rodrigo for Vampire, Swift for Anti-Hero and SZA with Kill Bill.

US pop singer Miley Cyrus Credit: AP

Vampire, Anti-Hero, Flowers and What Was I Made For? all went to number one in the UK’s official singles chart.

Other nominees include Ed Sheeran, who appears in the best pop vocal album category for Subtract, and The Rolling Stones, who recently released their album Hackney Diamonds and are nominated for best rock song for single Angry.

Australian singer Kylie Minogue, who last appeared as a nominee during the 2009 awards, features in the best pop dance recording category for her album Padam Padam.

Rodrigo, Cyrus, Swift, Boygenius, Batiste and SZA also have LPs featured in the album of the year category, which includes Janelle Monae’s The Age Of Pleasure and Lana Del Rey’s Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

Another much anticipated category is song of the year, and producer Antonoff features twice, having co-written Del Rey’s A&W and Swift’s Anti-Hero.

He is also nominated for the producer of the year (non-classical) award for his work on Swift’s Midnights, The 1975’s Being Funny In A Foreign Language and Del Rey’s 2023 album.

After releasing Midnights in 2022, Swift has released new re-recorded versions of her albums Speak Now and 1989 in a bid to reclaim the rights over her music by creating new masters.

