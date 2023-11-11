King Charles to launch food redistribution scheme in Big Issue magazine

Play Brightcove video

The King will highlight his concern for the country's food waste in the latest Big Issue magazine.

The King is to feature on the front page of the Big Issue magazine to launch a scheme which will redistribute food destined for landfills.

The Coronation Food Project will officially launch for Charles' 75th birthday on Tuesday.

The King will be on the front page of the latest issue of the street magazine, which offers homeless people the chance to earn money, promoting the scheme aiming to support the nation during the cost-of-living crisis.

The Big Issue’s article will be published on Monday and in the piece, Charles notes his concern for the amount of food waste across the country.

He writes: “To mark my 75th birthday in this Coronation year, I could ask for no greater gift than that the Coronation Food Project creates a lasting legacy to help others – and help the planet.

“Food need is as real and urgent a problem as food waste – and if a way could be found to bridge the gap between them, then it would address two problems in one.

“It is my great hope that this Coronation Food Project will find practical ways to do just that – rescuing more surplus food, and distributing it to those who need it most.”

The portrait of King Charles, featured in the Big Issue Credit: Big Issue

The Big Issue’s cover photo was captured by acclaimed British photographer Rankin in the Clarence House Gardens in October 2023.

An animation featuring The Coronation Food Project will be displayed for ten minutes in Piccadilly Circus in London at 5.30pm on Tuesday.

Last year, Prince William took to the streets of London to sell copies of the Big Issue, saying his mother - Princess Diana - helped influence his views on homelessness .

