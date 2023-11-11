The Home Secretary Suella Braverman remains under fire from all sides as police brace for one of the biggest political protests in British history.

Ms Braverman's allegations of police bias, made in The Times, followed pressure from senior Conservatives on Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley to ban the pro-Palestine march in London on Saturday.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to take part in the protest, which coincides with Armistice Day, and a large police presence is braced for the march.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak issued a plea for “unity” amid tensions over the march and there are concerns about the risk of counter-protests, particularly around the Cenotaph, even though the demonstration is not intended to go near the monument.

Earlier in the week, the Home Secretary wrote that "pro-Palestinian mobs" were "largely ignored" by police "even when clearly breaking the law" and accused officers of "double standards" when it came to right-wing protests.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt told reporters that "the words that she used are not words that I myself would have used", but Downing Street said the Prime Minister still "has confidence" in Braverman, Downing Street said.

Ms Braverman rowed back on the comments on Friday and expressed her support for the Met Police, a source close to her said.

Meanwhile, ahead of the mass protest, the Prime Minister urged those taking part to do so “respectfully and peacefully” and to respect Armistice Day commemorations.

“This act of remembrance is fundamental to who we are as a country and I want to reassure those wishing to pay their respects, attend services and travel that they can and should do so,” Mr Sunak said in a statement.

“It is because of those who fought for this country and for the freedom we cherish that those who wish to protest can do so, but they must do so respectfully and peacefully.

“Remembrance weekend is sacred for us all and should be a moment of unity, of our shared British values and of solemn reflection.”

A large police presence is expected Credit: Jordan Pettitt/PA

Ms Braverman's comments were criticised as attempting to "tamper with the operational independence of policing" by the Police Federation of England and Wales – which represents rank and file officers.

In a statement, Steve Hartshorn, national chairman, said that “policing must be free of politics”.

“It is entirely reasonable that the Home Secretary might raise concerns with senior police leaders in private, it is unacceptable to publicly attempt to tamper with the operational independence of policing,” he said.

“Policing must be free of politics. Operational independence is a key pillar of UK policing and must be respected.

“Policing does not comment on political manoeuvrings, and we expect to be able to carry out our duties without political interference.”

The officer in charge of policing London during Saturday’s protest said the force has been “clear” on how it polices protests.

Rishi Sunak has continued to express his confidence in Ms Braverman despite pressure to sack her as home secretary. Credit: PA

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor said: “Our job is to ensure that we police without fear or favour, that we balance the rights of everybody, be that protesters, counter protesters, or people living or coming into London.

“And our job this weekend is to ensure that people are kept safe and that is what my focus is on.”

More than 100 arrests for offences including supporting proscribed organisations and serious hate crime have been made over the last four major Palestinian protests, according to the Met Police.

“We have got a significant march taking place,” Taylor said.

“We are aware there will be counter-protests, as well as a lot of people who would ordinarily come to London to mark their respect on Armistice Day, on Remembrance Sunday.

“That means we need a large and robust policing plan in place.”

The number of officers on duty in London will be double the usual amount, with 1,850 officers on Saturday and 1,375 on Sunday.

