A volcanic eruption could only be days away, as ITV News' Aisha Zahid reports.

Thousands of people have been evacuated and an emergency declared in Iceland after a series of earthquakes caused concerns of a volcanic eruption.

Residents in Grindavík were evacuated late on Friday night, as Icelandic Met Office (IMO) data showed a large magma tunnel was forming underground and could reach the area if it erupts.

There are fears an eruption may be "days away" around Mount Thorbjorn on the Reykjanes Peninsula.

The area has been shaken by hundreds of small earthquakes every day for more than two weeks and land in the region has risen by 9 centimeters since 27 October according to the IMO.

Iceland's Blue Lagoon thermal spa was closed on Thursday due to the earthquakes. Credit: AP

On Friday, the Civil Protection Agency declared an Emergency Phase and said: "This decision is made with the safety of the residents in mind.

"It’s important that everyone remain calm, because we have a good amount of time to react."

The evacuation was described as "primarily preventive" rather than an emergency."It is clear that we are dealing with events that we Icelanders have not experienced before, at least not since the eruption in Vestmannaeyjar," the agency added in a post on social media.

"We faced that together, we will face this together and we will not lose heart."

On Thursday, the world famous Blue Lagoon geothermal spa was closed temporarily over the possible eruption, following an earthquake rattling tourists staying nearby.

Experts said climate change was influencing the increased seismic activity, with Icelandic Meteorological Institute's Michelle Parks saying: "The current deglaciation that's occurring in Iceland is affecting our volcanoes and magma bodies that are residing beneath these volcanoes.

"So in the future this could mean more frequent or larger eruptions."

The Foreign Office said UK nationals travelling to or returning from Iceland should monitor local media and authorities for advice and updates.

