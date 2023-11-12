Play Brightcove video

Israeli forces say they have agreed to evacuate babies from Gaza's largest hospital as fighting continues

Israeli strikes pounded Gaza City overnight as ground forces battled Hamas militants near the Al-Shifa hospital.

The heavy fighting into Sunday came as health officials warned thousands of medics, patients and displaced people are trapped in Gaza's largest hospital with no electricity and dwindling supplies.

Israel has accused Hamas of operating from tunnels underneath the al-Shifa hospital, but staff and Hamas have denied this claim.

On Sunday morning, Israeli military said an evacuation corridor was being opened from the hospital to Gaza's main road south - forces said they had also agreed to help evacuate babies as fighting continues.

Israeli troops and Hamas gunmen battled Saturday outside Gaza’s largest hospital where frantic doctors said the last generator had run out of fuel

It comes as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected growing international calls for a ceasefire.

The Israeli PM said a ceasefire would only be possible if all of the hostages, believed to be around 240, taken by Hamas during the October 7 attacks were released. The attacks killed at least 1,200 people, mostly civilians, in Israel.

Since then more than 11,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza. At least 5,000 children are estimated to have been killed, with more than 4,000 reported dead and around 1,400 missing.

About 2,700 people have been reported missing and are thought to be trapped or dead under the rubble.

In Gaza City, residents reported heavy airstrikes and shelling overnight, including in the area around the hospital.

Israel, without providing evidence, has accused Hamas of concealing a command post inside and under the hospital compound, allegations denied by Hamas and hospital staff.

"We spent the night in panic waiting for their arrival," said Ahmed al-Boursh, a resident taking shelter in the hospital: "They are outside, not far from the gates."

"Medical devices stopped. Patients, especially those in intensive care, started to die," hospital director Mohammed Abu Selmia said by phone over the sound of gunfire and explosions.

He said Israeli troops were "shooting at anyone outside or inside the hospital" and prevented movement between buildings.

Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, in the hospital in Khan Younis. Credit: AP

The World Health Organisation said it lost communication with its contacts at Shifa.

Israel’s military confirmed clashes outside the hospital, but Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, a spokesman, denied Al-Shifa was under siege.

He said troops will assist Sunday in moving babies treated there and said "we are speaking directly and regularly" with hospital staff.

Netanyahu said the responsibility for any harm to civilians lies with Hamas, and that while Israel has urged civilians to leave combat zones, "Hamas is doing everything it can to prevent them from leaving."

In the UK, around 300,000 people joined a march London calling for a ceasefire - the biggest demonstration in the capital since the war began.

Israel has come under mounting international pressure, even from its closest ally, the United States, as the war enters a sixth week.

A 57-nation gathering of Muslim and Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia on Saturday called for the war to end.

