A lion spent several hours on the loose in an Italian seaside town after escaping from a circus.

Videos shared on X, formerly Twitter, showed the big cat prowling through dark streets in Ladispoli, near Rome, on Saturday evening.

The town's mayor Alessandro Grando warned residents to stay inside while circus staff and law enforcement worked to recapture the lion.

A post several hours later confirmed the animal had been "sedated and captured" and returned to circus staff.

He wrote that the incident should held raise awareness of animals in captivity and "put an end to animal exploitation in circuses".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.