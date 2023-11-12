The Metropolitan Police has released images of six protesters they are trying to identify "in relation to a hate crime" after Saturday's pro-Palestine march.

It was the largest pro-Palestinian demonstration held in the UK so far with an estimated 300,000 taking part.

While the protest itself was largely peaceful, a far-right counterprotest organised in retaliation descended into "extreme violence" hours before the pro-Palestine march set off.

Counter-protesters clash with police in Parliament Square in central London. Credit: PA

Nine officers were injured and a total of 126 arrests were made over the course of the day, the "vast majority," at the counterprotest, police have said.

A breakaway group of around 150 people from the pro-Palestine march, who were firing fireworks and wearing face coverings, were later detained in Grosvenor Place, the Met said.

The force has also said it is investigating after videos filmed in Waterloo and Victoria stations on Saturday showed "unacceptable abuse including anti-Semitic language, as well as threatening behaviour."

Police have released the following photographs in an attempt to identify six individuals from the pro-Palestine demonstration who are being investigated "in relation to a hate crime".

Credit: @metpoliceuk

Credit: @metpoliceuk

Credit: @metpoliceuk

Credit: @metpoliceuk

Credit: @metpoliceuk

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know