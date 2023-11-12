Storm Debi: What to expect as UK and Ireland weather warnings issued

A "possible danger to life" warning has been issued in parts of Ireland ahead of the arrival of Storm Debi, which is forecast to bring heavy rain and potentially very damaging winds.

The Irish meteorological agency has issued its highest-level wind warning for people in five counties, which will take effect from early Monday morning.

Parts of the UK, including northern England and north Wales, are also expected to feel the impacts of the latest named storm.

What are the warnings in Ireland?

Status red wind warnings will come into effect for Clare, east Galway and south Roscommon as well as Offaly and Westmeath on Monday. The red warning for Clare and parts of Galway and Roscommon is in place between 3am and 5am. The separate red warning for Offaly and Westmeath follows between 5am and 7am. People in these areas are warned of a “potential danger to life” during the storm. Separate warnings were earlier issued for the island of Ireland as Debi is forecast to bring a new spell of heavy rain and strong winds. It comes after parts of the island were devastated by floods during intense spells of rain from storms Babet and Ciaran.

While a yellow warning applies to every county in the country, the majority of the population are also living in areas where an orange warning applies between 2am and midday on Monday due to the risk of “severe and damaging gusts” from Sunday night.

Ireland’s National Emergency Co-ordination Group (NECG) has advised schools and pre-schools in 19 counties to remain closed until 10am on Monday. The counties affected are Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wicklow, Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Galway, and Roscommon.

Met Eireann is advising it will be “very windy or stormy” due to Storm Debi across the country, accompanied by heavy rain with a chance of embedded thunderstorms and hail. It warned there is a possibility of localised flooding, hazardous driving conditions, fallen trees, damage to exposed and vulnerable structures, dangerous travelling conditions and damage to power lines and a disruption to services. The yellow warning for the entire country comes into effect from midnight and expires at 3pm on Monday. Various marine advisories also apply to coastal waters, including a red warning for westerly winds reaching violent storm force 11 between 2am and 5am from Valentia to Loop Head to Slyne Head.

Flooding in Retford in Nottinghamshire, after Storm Babet battered the UK in October. Credit: PA

Which parts of the UK will be affected?

The UK Met Office has issued a yellow wind and rain warning for all of Northern Ireland on Monday. It said heavy rain and strong winds due to Storm Debi may bring disruption and flooding to parts of the UK.

It advised people to be aware that homes and businesses could be flooded and there could be disruption to bus, rail and air travel. The agency also warned that fast-flowing or deep floodwater and flying debris could cause a danger to life. Power cuts are also possible. The warning comes into effect at 3am on Monday and applies until 2pm.

Parts of northern England and north Wales are also subject to a yellow wind warning on Monday, while its believed the strongest winds will have eased before reaching the UK.

Regions will be affected from 4am Monday morning until 6pm Monday night.

Jason Kelly, a Chief Meteorologist with the Met Office, said: “Storm Debi will develop quickly and bring potentially very strong and damaging winds to parts of the Republic of Ireland, which is why Met Éireann has decided to name the system. “The strongest winds are expected to affect parts of the Republic of Ireland early on Monday, possibly coinciding with the morning commute, before then affecting parts of north Wales and northern England into the afternoon.

Whilst the very strongest winds will have eased somewhat before reaching the UK, we are still expecting some significant impacts and a wind warning has been issued. Additionally, Debi will bring a period of heavy rain to Northern Ireland for which a combined wind and rain warning has been issued.” Storm Debi will move through into the North Sea during Monday evening.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...