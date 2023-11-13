Play Brightcove video

Fears are growing over premature babies in Gaza's biggest hospital as fuel supplies run out, ITV's Good Morning Britain reports

Doctors are fighting to keep 36 premature babies alive in Al-Shifa hospital after incubators were turned off after electricity supplies ran out.

Israel's Defence Force (IDF) said it delivered fuel to power the medical centre but that Hamas has blocked people receiving it.

The 'only option' for babies and patients is for the hospital to have access to fuel, charity says.

Doctors are fighting to keep 36 premature babies alive in Gaza's largest hospital after incubators were forced off due to fuel and electricity shortages.

The babies are being wrapped in foil and placed next to hot water in a desperate bid to keep them alive, Al-Shifa hospital's director told CNN, as Israeli forces surround the hospital and remaining fuel reserves dry up, leaving the facility unable to function, according to the World Health Organisation.

Israel's Defence Force (IDF) said it placed 300 litres of fuel near Al-Shifa hospital overnight for an emergency generator to power incubators, but said Hamas prevented the hospital from receiving the fuel.

Gaza's Health Ministry spokesperson disputed the account and also told Al Jazeera the fuel would not be enough to operate the generator an hour.

“This is a mockery towards the patients and children,” Ashraf al-Qidra said.

Three premature babies have died in Shifa and 36 more could die after the last working generator ran out of fuel on Saturday, according to medical personnel inside.

The military also said troops would assist in moving babies, but Medical Aid for Palestinians, a UK-based charity that has supported Shifa's neonatal intensive care unit, said transferring critically ill infants is complex.

Striking continued across Gaza over the weekend. Credit: AP

“With ambulances unable to reach the hospital ... and no hospital with capacity to receive them, there is no indication of how this can be done safely," CEO Melanie Ward said.

She added the only option is for Israel to stop its assault and allow fuel into the hospital.

The Health Ministry said there are 1,500 patients at Shifa, along with 1,500 medical personnel and between 15,000 and 20,000 people seeking shelter.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted that “100 or so” people had been evacuated from Shifa and that Israel had created safe corridors.

But Health Ministry Undersecretary Munir al-Boursh said Israeli snipers have deployed around the facility and are firing at any movement.

It comes as the medical centre has also been reported effectively out of service, with doctors using torchlight to treat patients.

Netanyahu continues to reject urgent international calls for a ceasefire unless it includes the release of all the nearly 240 hostages captured by Hamas in its attacks on October 7.

Israel, without providing evidence, has accused Hamas of concealing a command post inside and under the compound, allegations denied by Hamas and hospital staff.

Aid situation increasingly dire as millions are displaced

The international community has pushed for temporary pauses that would allow for wider distribution of badly needed aid to civilians in the territory, where conditions are increasingly dire.

Israel has only agreed to brief daily periods during which civilians can flee ground combat in northern Gaza and head south on foot along two main roads.

But it continues to strike what it says are militant targets across southern Gaza, often killing women and children.

The conflict has displaced over two-thirds of Gaza's population.

Wael Abu Omar, spokesperson for Gaza’s border crossings, said 846 people left Gaza to Egypt through the Rafah crossing Sunday.

Nearly all were foreigners while a few were patients from Gaza’s hospitals and their caretakers.

He said 76 aid trucks entered Gaza, a far cry from what is needed, the UN has said.

