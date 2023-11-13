Play Brightcove video

Donald Trump Jr. returned to court as a witness to his father’s real estate empire, waxing lyrical about the former president’s 'incredible vision' as a developer and his company’s portfolio of 'great, iconic projects' at the civil fraud trial now threatening its future

On hearing Donald Trump Junior in court today, you could understand why the 45th President’s eldest son might often be seen as a surrogate for the big man himself.

As well as sharing a first name, he uses the same hyperbolic rhetoric, infused with superlatives, especially when talking about the Trump Organisation.

He described Mar-a-Lago, the Florida estate his father bought, as “one of the few sort of American castles” and described Trump Tower as "one of the first great examples of ultra-luxury real estate emerging in Manhattan - the project by which all future high-end residential condominiums would have been judged.”

There was some humour as well, despite so much being at stake for the Trump family.

Don Trump Junior joked "I'd say it's nice to be here, but I have a feeling the attorney general would sue me for perjury.” Credit: AP

He was appearing in court in New York, as the first defence witness in a case in which his father stands to lose control of much of his property empire, after facing accusations his business deliberately and fraudulently over-valued properties to get preferential lending rates.

The outlook is bleak for the Trump family with Judge Arthur Engoron having ruled “persistent and repeated” fraud took place.

Trump Jr. described Mar-a-Lago as an 'American castle' while testifying. Credit: AP

The case is now centering on some of the other charges such as falsifying business records, issuing false documents and insurance fraud.

It perhaps explains why the Trump family are being so acerbic in every comment they make about this case: They know they have already lost.

New York’s Attorney General Laetitia James is asking for $250 million dollar fine to be levied along with a ban on the Trump Organisation doing business in New York in the future.

Since this is a civil trial, there is no danger of jail time for Donald Trump - although he does face that risk in other criminal trials elsewhere. But this case does risk further undermining his reputation as a successful entrepreneur.

Perhaps more importantly, it would deal a financial hammer-blow to the Trump family, potentially meaning they lose control of their property portfolio.

This is also the first trial in which Donald Trump has appeared in person, to give a testimony. It’s something he’s going to get used to doing as the other trials gather pace.

This trial is due to conclude towards the end of December. Meaning he could be facing a financially painful ruling just before Christmas.

The criminal trials he is facing in Georgia, Florida and at a Federal level in Washington DC have been powerful fundraising vehicles for the Trump campaign.

But this one doesn’t carry the same jeopardy to his liberty and is unlikely to generate the same level of donations.

Donald Trump could see his Christmas holidays ruined with the verdict of his trial due for at the end of December. Credit: AP

“Give now, to help Donald hang-on to his penthouse” just isn’t going to cut it among the MAGA faithful.

You can perhaps understand why Donald Trump appeared extremely irritable when he appeared last week, even storming out at one point.

He sees only down sides in this trial, which will cost him money, reputation and do little to help his bid for the the White House.

