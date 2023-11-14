Former Barcelona footballer Dani Alves will stand trial for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in a nightclub last year, a Spanish court has ruled.

A court in Barcelona said "there was enough evidence to open the trial", considering the statements given to court and the evidence presented in the investigation phase.

The player has denied any wrongdoing, claiming he had consensual sex with the accuser.

Alves, 40, has been held in prison without bail since January when he was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman at a Barcelona nightclub, on December 30.

Dani Alves has denied any wrongdoing. Credit: AP

A judge ordered his arrest after examining the initial investigation by Spanish authorities and hearing testimony from the alleged victim, witnesses and player himself.

Despite offering to turn in his passports and wear a tracking device, all of Alves' requests for bail were denied as he was considered a flight risk

Under Spain's sexual consent law, which was passed last year, the charge of sexual assault takes in a wide array of crimes, including online abuse, groping and rape - the latter of which can carry up to a 15 year prison sentence.

Alves won 42 titles across a more than 20 year career, which included spells with Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint Germain.

A date for the proceedings has not yet been arranged.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...