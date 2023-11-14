Play Brightcove video

Hospitals in Gaza are "nearly cemeteries" as they are no longer able to take patients due to electricity supplies being blocked by Israel, as Good Morning Britain reports

Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital is 'nearly a cemetery' WHO says, as bodies pile-up after its fuel supply was cut off

Israeli troops continue to target Al-Shifa Hospital as the military claims Hamas is operating in tunnels underneath it

At least 11,180 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 7, according to the health ministry. At least 1,400 people in Israel were killed in Hamas' attack

By Rachel Dixon, Multimedia Producer

Gaza's biggest hospital is "becoming a cemetery," as bodies pile-up in the corridors, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned.

President Joe Biden has warned the Al-Shifa hospital "must be protected,” as fighting between Israel and Hamas surrounds the building.

WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier said about 600 people were inside, with others sheltering in hallways, after doctors refused a mandatory evacuation order from the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday.

"Around the hospital there are dead bodies which cannot be taken care of or not even be buried or taken away to any sort of morgue.

"The hospital is not working at all any more as it should. It's nearly a cemetery," Mr Lindemeier said.

Dozens of premature babies are at risk of dying in Gaza's largest hospital as doctors describe the situation inside as 'dire and perilous'. Credit: AP

Conditions inside are "catastrophic," with premature babies being wrapped in foil and placed next to hot water to keep them alive, as there is no power for incubators, the hospital's director Mohammad Abu Salmiya said.

The crisis in Gaza's hospitals has been mounting.

Al-Shifa and Al-Quds are no longer functioning, health authorities in the area have said, after they were cut off from electricity or water for three days.

Only one hospital in the north is capable of receiving patients, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said, and all others have ceased functioning and are serving as shelters from the fighting.

Gunfire and bombings outside the compounds have only worsened the situation, with attempts to evacuate staff and patients from the Al-Quds Hospital failing.

While Israel's military says it is willing to allow staff and patients to evacuate, Palestinian medics claim Israeli forces have fired at evacuees and that it is too dangerous to move the most vulnerable patients.

Palestinians line up for food during the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah Credit: AP

Those who escaped heavy bombardment in the north of Gaza and around the hospitals are now living in tents in the south, with very little food.

“Some were cut to pieces, some fell to the ground, some were screaming and making noises, and I was running while the people were running,” Nermin Abu al-Tarabish said.

“It was a tragic day,” she said. “I had never experienced anything like this day in my life.”

More than two-thirds of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million have fled their homes since the war began.

Israel has justified its actions around hospitals in the north of Gaza after accusing Hamas of using the sites as cover for its fighters. The IDF says Hamas has set up its main command centre in and beneath Al-Shifa hospital.

The outside of Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City. Credit: CNN

Both Hamas and the hospital staff deny this.

On Monday, Israel's military released a video from what it claimed was a children’s hospital, which its forces occupied over the weekend.

The video showed weapons allegedly found inside, as well as rooms in the basement where it claims the militants were holding some of the hostages they abducted during the initial attack on October 7.

“Hamas uses hospitals as an instrument of war,” said Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the army’s chief spokesman .

He can be seen standing in a room of the Rantisi Children’s Hospital decorated with a colourful children’s drawing of a tree, with explosive vests and grenades on the floor, in the video.

In another part of the video he stands in an area that he said could have been used to hold hostages.

It included what appeared to be a hastily installed toilet and air vent, a baby bottle and a motorcycle. He said forensic experts were examining the scenes.

The Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza rejected the allegations, saying the basement shown was part of the hospital and had been turned into a shelter for displaced people.

“The hospital was forcefully evacuated at gunpoint ... Why didn’t they detain any of the alleged resistance or alleged hostages?” the statement said. It denied the facility was related to a tunnel that Israeli forces uncovered nearby.

At least 11,180 Palestinians, including 4,609 children and 3,100 women, have been killed in Gaza according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. At least 1,400 people were killed in Hamas' October 7 attacks in Israel.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...