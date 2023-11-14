Matt LeBlanc has paid tribute to his late Friends co-star Matthew Perry, and said that some of his “favourite times” were spent with the actor.

LeBlanc, 56, played Joey Tribbiani in the hit US sitcom and starred alongside Perry in his role as Joey’s sarcastic and witty best friend Chandler Bing.

On Tuesday, more than two weeks on from Perry’s death, LeBlanc posted a heartfelt message to his Instagram page saying goodbye to his friend.

Alongside a selection of pictures, which showed the pair in their roles, LeBlanc wrote: “Matthew. It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye.

"The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend.

"I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never.

"Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love. And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me."

Matthew Perry, third left, with his Friends co-stars David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc Credit: AP

LeBlanc is the first of Perry's Friends co-stars to pay individual tribute to the actor, who rose to fame playing the sarcastic and witty character Chandler Bing.

The Friends actors posted a joint statement in response to Perry's death on October 31, saying they are "so utterly devastated" by his passing.

"We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," the statement said, as published by PEOPLE magazine.

"There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

Perry was laid to rest on November 4 in Los Angeles at a private funeral attended by Jennifer Anniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow.

He died aged 54 after an apparent drowning.

