For seven years four children were subjected to abuse including rape, ITV News' Scotland reporter Louise Scott reports

Some of the details in this report may be distressing

Seven people involved in a child abuse ring have been convicted of gang rape and numerous other charges which a judge described as "the depths of human depravity."

Iain Owens, 45; Elaine Lannery, 39; Lesley Williams, 41; Paul Brannan, 41; Scott Forbes, 50; Barry Watson, 47; and John Clark, 46, were all convicted of a string of sex crimes towards children including rape and sexual abuse in a Glasgow drug den where heroin and crack cocaine were used.

Four of the group – Owens, Lannery, Brannan and Williams – were found guilty of attempting to murder a child by pushing her into a microwave and trapping her in other places.

A trial at the High Court in Glasgow, which lasted for eight weeks, heard evidence of systematic child sex abuse, described as "harrowing" by judge Lord Beckett.

The offences, involving four children, happened between 2012 and 2019.

Owens, Lannery, Brannan, Williams, Forbes, Watson and Clark were found guilty of taking part in the gang rape of a child.

The trial took place as Glasgow High Court. Credit: PA

During the trial, the Crown said it would have been "off-the-scale devious" to concoct the allegations.

An allegation that the accused used a Ouija board to “call on spirits and demons” causing the child victims to “believe that they could see, hear and communicate with spirits and demons” and making them take part in “witchcraft”, was dropped by prosecutors during the trial.

In discharging the jury, Lord Beckett thanked them for their “remarkable public service”.

He said that given their “extraordinary service”, he is excusing each of them from ever again serving on a jury.

“It has been a very difficult trial to listen to,” Lord Beckett added. “It has been pretty unpleasant and shocking. It plunges to the depths of human depravity.”

Owens, Lannery, Williams, Brannan, Forbes, Watson and Clark will be placed on the sex offenders register, but the length of this will be determined at sentencing.

Lord Beckett remanded the seven in custody and adjourned the case until January for reports and sentencing.

(Top row, from left) Barry Watson, Elaine Lanney and Iain Owens; John Clark, Paul Brannan and Scott Forbes.

Detective Superintendent Nicola Kilbane said: “This has been a horrific ordeal for the young victims who were subjected to years of unimaginable abuse. Our thoughts are with them today and I hope this outcome can help them in moving forward.“

"The levels of depravity shown in this case are extremely rare in Scotland and the courage of the victims was essential in securing this conviction."

Mary Glasgow, chief executive of Children 1st, Scotland’s national children’s charity said: “The depth of trauma that the children, in this case, have suffered will be unimaginable to most of us.

“It is imperative that they now get the intensive support they need to recover from the terrible experiences that led to this trial.”

An eighth person – Marianne Gallagher, 38 – was found guilty of assaulting a child and was granted bail.

Three of those on trial – Mark Carr, 49, Richard Gachagan, 46, and Leona Laing, 51 – were acquitted of all charges. All 11 of those who stood trial were acquitted of killing dogs.

If you have experienced rape, sexual assault or abuse, and wish to report the crime, you contact police by calling 101 or 999 in the case of an emergency. You can also report it online here.

