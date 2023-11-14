Two more complainants have come forward with Russell Brand allegations, BBC says

Two further complainants have come forward to the BBC since it launched a review into the behaviour of Russell Brand, the corporation has said.

A total of five complaints have now been made directly to the BBC, the update added.

It comes after four women alleged in a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4 Dispatches that the comedian and TV and radio presenter sexually assaulted them between 2006 and 2013.

In the programme, one woman claimed she was sexually assaulted by Brand during a three-month relationship when she was 16 and another alleged she was raped at his Los Angeles home in 2012.

In response to the documentary, the BBC launched an internal review to look at "at any complaints against Brand, what was known, and what was done".

In September, Russell Brand posted a video online saying he ‘absolutely’ denies the allegations but is yet to comment on the latest claims. Credit: Russell Brand/PA

The nature of the latest allegations are not specified in the update on the BBC’s review into Brand’s conduct.

It added the investigation is “in no way complete” but “it would appear that no disciplinary action was taken against Russell Brand during his engagement with the BBC in 2006-2008 prior to his departure from the BBC”.

The high-profile comedian denied the original claims, but is yet to comment on this round of allegations.

Channel 4 also launched an investigation into his time at the channel after he was accused of pursuing audience members for sex while presenting the broadcaster’s Big Brother spin-off shows EFourum and Big Brother’s Big Mouth.

The Metropolitan Police is currently investigating multiple sex offence allegations following news reports about Brand.

In September, the force said it had received a “number of allegations of sexual offences in London” as well as elsewhere in the country.

All allegations are non-recent, and there have been no arrests, police said.

Brand strenuously denies the historical rape and sexual assault claims and says the relationships he had were "always consensual".

He is also being sued by an extra on a film set who accused him of sexually assaulting her in a civil lawsuit filed in the US.

It marks the first time such allegations have been made against the British comic in a court of law.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...