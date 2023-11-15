Israeli forces have stormed Gaza's largest hospital, where hundreds of patients, including newborns, have been stranded, in what they claimed was a "targeted operation".

Witnesses say they saw tanks inside Shifa hospital and Israeli soldiers in the intensive care unit.

Shifa hospital has become a symbol of the widespread suffering of Palestinian civilians since October 7 when Hamas killed some 1,200 people and seized around 240 captives in a surprise attack in southern Israel.

Israel has accused Hamas of using Palestinians as human shields, while Palestinians and rights groups say Israel has recklessly endangered civilians as it seeks to eradicate the group.

Mohammed Zaqout, the director of hospitals in Gaza, said: “The occupation forces stormed the buildings.

“They (patients) are screaming. It’s a very terrifying situation ... we can do nothing for the patients but pray.”

Dozens of premature babies are at risk of dying in Gaza's largest hospital as doctors describe the situation inside as 'dire and perilous'. Credit: AP

The Israeli military said it was carrying out a “precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area in the Shifa hospital.”

It said it warned “relevant authorities in Gaza” that all military activities within the hospital must cease. “Unfortunately, it did not.”

Israel says Hamas has a massive command centre inside and beneath Shifa, but has not provided visual evidence, while Hamas and the hospital staff have repeatedly denied the allegations.

Hours before the raid, the United States said it had its own intelligence suggesting Hamas used Shifa and other hospitals, and tunnels beneath them, to support military operations and hold hostages.

The military said that the forces raiding Shifa have medical teams and are searching for hostages as part of the operation.

Israeli forces also claimed control of several key buildings and in Gaza City.

