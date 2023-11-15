It’s a Christmas wrap! Artists design paper for the Big Issue

Leading artists have designed limited-edition Christmas paper in aid of the Big Issue.

The special designs, available from the magazine’s e-shop, include creations by Patrick Hughes, one of the key figures in contemporary British painting and the pioneer of Reverspective paintings.

Other artists include Alma Singer, Carla Nizzola and Stanley Donwood, well-known as the artist of choice for Radiohead.

Russell Blackman, managing director of the Big Issue Group, said: “When it comes to the detail, these bold and arresting designs will frame gifts for family and friends perfectly, as well as creating a social echo at the same time.

“All of us are so pleased to be marking eight years of our trailblazing Christmas wrapping paper collections.

“We’ve had a host of awe-inspiring artists work with us, raising thousands of pounds to support our mission of giving those who are experiencing poverty and social exclusion a hand up.

“By wrapping your gifts up in our Art Wrap, you will be directly helping to better the lives of people who, now more than ever before, need our support.”