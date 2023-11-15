Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer have paid tribute to Matthew Perry after his death last month.

Aniston, 54, played Rachel Green in the hit US sitcom and starred alongside Perry in his role as the sarcastic and witty Chandler Bing.

Her tribute comes after fellow co-stars Matt LeBlanc and Courtney Cox posted heartfelt messages to Instagram on Tuesday.

Aniston wrote on Instagram: "Oh boy this one has cut deep... Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I've never experienced before.

"We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply."

David Schwimmer posted a tribute to his Instagram page stating 'this photo is one of my favourite moments with you'. Credit: Instagram/David Schwimmer

David Schwimmer also shared a tribute, writing: "Thank you for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity.

"I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery. You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes.

"And you had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers."

The cast of Friends have paid tribute to co-star Matthew Perry who died last month aged 54. Credit: Warner Bros

The Friends actors posted a joint statement in response to Perry's death on October 31, saying they are "so utterly devastated" by his passing.

"We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," the statement said, as published by PEOPLE magazine.

"There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

Perry was laid to rest on November 4 in Los Angeles at a private funeral attended by Jennifer Anniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow.

He died aged 54 after an apparent drowning.

