Labour MPs will be under a three-line whip to back the party’s amendment to the King’s Speech calling for longer humanitarian pauses in Gaza.

They will also be under a three-line whip to abstain on the SNP’s amendment calling for a ceasefire, meaning frontbenchers will almost certainly be sacked if they rebel and support it.

Nine Labour shadow ministers are expected to quit or be sacked for backing the SNP amendment, ITV News understands.

Sir Keir Starmer is set to meet some of his frontbenchers on Wednesday afternoon in a bid to persuade them to back the Labour’s amendment instead.

A Labour spokesman said: “This is a whipped vote and every MP knows what the consequence of that means.”

The spokesman acknowledged that shadow ministers had been given some freedom to speak in favour of a ceasefire, but said a Commons vote was a different matter.

“There is an understanding that there is a difference when it comes to the space that we have allowed, given that we fully understand that this is a very challenging subject… in the debate that there has been up to this point, but at the point at which there is a vote in Parliament that clearly is something that has a significance to it that everybody understands,” the spokesman said.

The Middle East conflict has caused splits in the Labour Party, with the leadership backing the Conservative government’s position of pushing for "humanitarian pauses" in the Israel-Hamas fighting.

However, several shadow ministers have openly called for a ceasefire instead.

On Wednesday, protesters were removed from the House of Commons after holding up “ceasefire now” signs during the King’s Speech debate involving shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper.

A group of five or six people stood up and held aloft the messages as Ms Cooper turned to the Israel-Hamas conflict in her speech. Environmental group Extinction Rebellion have since claimed responsibility for the protest.

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle will decide whether a motion on Gaza is voted on during a debate on the King’s Speech Credit: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

Sir Keir’s amendment to the King’s Speech debate calling for humanitarian pauses to allow aid to reach trapped Palestinians in Gaza will be debated in the Commons on Wednesday evening.

An SNP amendment calling for an “immediate ceasefire” will also be debated by MPs.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has said Parliament must “show moral leadership” and vote in favour of backing an immediate cessation of hostilities.

By tradition, those occupying frontbench positions are bound by a collective responsibility to support the party’s position but, so far, Sir Keir has allowed some to deviate with their support for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Hamas raids on October 7 killed 1,200 people in Israel and saw more than 200 taken hostage.

Retaliatory strikes, including a ground offensive into northern Gaza, by Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) have killed more than 11,300 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry.

