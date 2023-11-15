Government's Rwanda deportation plan blocked by Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has blocked the government's plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda, leaving Rishi Sunak's plan to "stop the boats" in tatters.

Lord Reed, the president of Supreme Court, said the policy was unanimously ruled unlawful because the court could not be certain asylum seekers would not be returned to their country of origin.

Care4Calais, a charity supporting almost 1,000 migrants who had been told they would be deported to Rwanda, said the judgment "is a victory for humanity".

"This grubby, cash-for-people deal was always cruel and immoral, but, most importantly, it is unlawful," it said, adding: "Never again should our government seek to shirk our country’s responsibility to offer sanctuary to those caught up in horrors around the world."

How will the government stop illegal immigration now?

It is now unclear how the PM will achieve his aim of stopping small boat crossings before the next election.

A statement from Mr Sunak said he is "completely committed to stopping the boats" and suggested he may seek to deport asylum seekers to a different country but "will now consider next steps".

“Crucially, the Supreme Court – like the Court of Appeal and the High Court before it – has confirmed that the principle of sending illegal migrants to a safe third country for processing is lawful. This confirms the government’s clear view from the outset," he said.

Dover’s Tory MP Natalie Elphicke said a deal with France was now the best way to stop small boats crossing the English Channel.

She said the Supreme Court’s ruling on Rwanda “means the policy is effectively at an end”.

“No planes will be leaving and we now need to move forward,” she said.

“With winter coming, the timing of this decision couldn’t be worse. Be in no doubt, this will embolden the people smugglers and put more lives at risk.

“A fresh policy is now needed: a new cross-channel agreement with France to stop the boats leaving and return those that do to the safety of the French coast. That should be David Cameron’s top foreign policy priority.”

The policy was first dreamt up by Boris Johnson's government in April last year and was adopted by Mr Sunak as his flagship anti-illegal-immigration policy which he hoped would deter asylum seekers from crossing the English Channel.

But 18 months after a £140 million deal was signed with the Rwandan government, no one has been deported there due to multiple legal challenges.

Former home secretary Suella Braverman - who was sacked by Mr Sunak on Monday - stuck the knife into her former boss over his inability to get the policy off the ground.

She'd been pressuring him to withdraw the UK from the European Convention on Human Rights in order to force through deportations, however the Supreme Court said the policy was also unlawful under British law.

In a resignation letter, she said his “distinctive style of government" means he is "incapable" of successfully stopping Channel crossings.

What else did the Supreme Court say?

Lord Reed said the “legal test” in the case was whether there were “substantial grounds” for believing that asylum seekers sent to Rwanda would be at “real risk” of being sent back to the countries they came from where they could face “ill treatment”.

He said: “In the light of the evidence which I have summarised, the Court of Appeal concluded that there were such grounds.

“We are unanimously of the view that they were entitled to reach that conclusion. Indeed, having been taken through the evidence ourselves, we agree with their conclusion.”

The court said Rwanda’s history “cannot be effectively ignored or sidelined” as the Home Office suggested.

The justices said there was “no dispute” that the Rwandan government entered into its deal with the UK in good faith, with strong incentives to follow the terms of the arrangement.

They continued: “Nevertheless, intentions and aspirations do not necessarily correspond to reality: the question is whether they are achievable in practice.

“The central issue in the present case is therefore not the good faith of the government of Rwanda at the political level, but its practical ability to fulfil its assurances, at least in the short term, in the light of the present deficiencies of the Rwandan asylum system.

“In agreement with the Court of Appeal, we consider that the past and the present cannot be effectively ignored or sidelined as the Secretary of State suggests.”

The Rwandan government said it disagrees with the ruling that the African nation is not a safe third country for refugees.

"We take our humanitarian responsibilities seriously, and will continue to live up to them," said Rwandan government spokesperson Yolande Makolo.

