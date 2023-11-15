UK inflation falls but what does this mean for everyday items?

Inflation slowed for many goods and services last month, led by sharp drops in the cost of household energy, along with an easing in the rate for everyday groceries such as rice, pasta and soft drinks.

But not all items saw a slowdown, with inflation jumping for tea, olive oil, potatoes and others, official figures show.

Here a list of examples of how the CPI inflation rate has slowed, ranked by the size of the the month-on-month change, starting with the largest.

Two figures are listed for each product or service: the average rise in price in the 12 months to September, followed by the average rise in price in the 12 months to October.

Yoghurt: Sep 20.7%, Oct 10.9%

Pasta & couscous: Sep 18.8%, Oct 9.1%

Crisps: Sep 20.1%, Oct 11.4%

Passenger air travel: Sep 14.9%, Oct 7.9%

Furnishings fabrics and curtains: Sep 8.1%, Oct 2.8%

Low-fat milk: Sep 3.2%, Oct -1.8%

Frozen seafood: Sep 10.7%, Oct 5.8%

Rice: Sep 13.0%, Oct 9.0%

Cheese & curd: Sep 13.4%, Oct 9.7%

Butter: Sep -2.5%, Oct -6.1%

Pizza & quiche: Sep 8.1%, Oct 5.1%

Fresh or chilled fish: Sep 13.9%, Oct 11.3%

Second-hand cars: Sep -1.2%, Oct -3.6%

Poultry: Sep 8.5%, Oct 6.3%

Soft drinks: Sep 9.9%, Oct 7.7%

Children’s clothes: Sep 9.0%, Oct 6.9%

Pork: Sep 16.7%, Oct 14.7%

Ready-made meals: Sep 10.4%, Oct 8.6%

Men’s clothes: Sep 7.0%, Oct 5.6%

Men’s footwear: Sep 6.9%, Oct 5.5%

Women’s footwear: Sep 2.9%, Oct 1.7%

Household furniture: Sep 3.4%, Oct 2.2%

Eggs: Sep 18.1%, Oct 17.1%

The price of bread is pushing up grocery bills. Credit: Unsplash

Here are examples where the rate of inflation has accelerated, ranked by the size of the month-on-month change, starting with the largest.

Olive oil: Sep 47.4%, Oct 50.2%

Tea: Sep 12.5%, Oct 15.1%

Coffee: Sep 7.6%, Oct 9.5%

Coffee machines & tea makers: Sep 1.8%, Oct 3.4%

Children’s footwear: Sep 6.6%, Oct 8.1%

Fridges & freezers: Sep 2.0%, Oct 3.5%

Cinemas, theatres & concerts: Sep 3.3%, Oct 4.7%

Table linen & bathroom linen: Sep 1.2%, Oct 2.3%

Margarine & other vegetable fats: Sep 0.3%, Oct 1.3%

Potatoes: Sep 11.0%, Oct 12.0%

Chocolate: Sep 11.2%, Oct 11.8%

Bread: Sep 8.0%, Oct 8.5%

Passenger train travel: Sep 6.4%, Oct 6.9%

Petrol was down year-on-year by 5.2% in October, a smaller fall than the drop of 7.7% in September, reflecting a rise in prices last month

Diesel prices were down 11.8% in the year to October compared with a drop of 13.4% in the year to September

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know