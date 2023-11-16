David Cameron visits Ukraine in first overseas trip as foreign secretary

Lord David Cameron has visited Ukraine for talks with president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his first overseas trip since becoming foreign secretary.

The Ukrainian leader said the pair discussed the supply of weapons for frontline soldiers fighting Vladimir Putin's forces. “We had a good meeting focused on weapons for the frontline, strengthening air defence, and protecting our people and critical infrastructure I am grateful to the UK for its support," Mr Zelenskyy added. Former prime minister Lord Cameron became foreign secretary on Monday as part of a Cabinet reshuffle after Rishi Sunak's sacking of Suella Braverman as home secretary.

Lord Cameron's early visit to Ukraine will be intended to demonstrate the UK’s continued support for the country, which has faced a full-scale Russian invasion since February 2022.

His predecessor James Cleverly had been scheduled to make the visit before being moved to the home office as part of the reshuffle.

In a video shared by Mr Zelenskyy on social media, Lord Cameron said: "I wanted this to be my first trip personally.

"I admire the strength and determination of the Ukrainian people, and what I want to say by being here is that we will continue to give you the moral support, the diplomatic support, the economic support, but above all the military support that you need.

"Not just this year and next year but for however long it takes."

Lord Cameron referred to some "disagreements" he had with his "friend", former prime minister Boris Johnson - who was a firm ally of Zelenskyy after Russia launched its invasion.

He said Mr Johnson's support for Ukraine was the "finest thing", adding that Thursday's meeting was to “make sure the attention is here”.