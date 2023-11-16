The Israeli military have signalled an expansion into southern Gaza after dropping leaflets urging for an evacuation in parts of the enclave which were once considered 'safe zones'.

Notices have been dumped near Khan Younis ordering several neighbourhoods to leave towns, echoing similar scenes previously seen in the north of the strip ahead of the ground invasion.

Currently hundreds of thousands of people who heeded the earlier evacuation orders are crowded into UN-run shelters and family homes in the south, with the latest mounting concerns over where they are to go.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Wednesday the ground operation will eventually “include both the north and south. We will strike Hamas wherever it is.”

Israeli military says it has taken control of northern Gaza as it proceeds with a ground offensive against Hamas. Credit: AP

The military says it has largely consolidated its control of the north, including seizing and demolishing government buildings.

Video released by the army showed soldiers moving between heavily damaged buildings through holes blown in their walls.

Broadening the offensive to the south - where Israel already carries out daily air raids - threatens to worsen an already severe humanitarian crisis in the besieged territory.

If Israeli troops move south, it is not clear where Gaza’s population can flee, as Egypt has refused to take on mass migration.

Meanwhile, soldiers continued searching al-Shifa Hospital in the north, in a raid that began early Wednesday but has yet to uncover evidence of the central Hamas command center that Israel has said is concealed beneath the complex.

A cache of weapons the IDF says were found in a closet at the MRI center at al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City. Credit: IDF/AP

Hamas and staff at the hospital, Gaza's largest, deny the allegations.

Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP) said that Israeli troops are still raiding Shifa and have reportedly taken control of several areas.

The UK-based charity added that Dr Ahmed El Mokhallalati, a surgeon who works with MAP, witnessed tanks break into the hospital compound.

It comes after the IDF released video from inside al-Shifa showed three duffel bags it said it found hidden around an MRI lab, each containing an assault rifle, grenades and Hamas uniforms, as well as a closet that contained a number of assault rifles without ammunition clips.

Al Thawabta, the director of the Gaza Government Media office, rejected Israel's allegations that Hamas equipment was found at the medical centre.

He said Israel failed to present significant evidence despite the "whole world" predicting"that this [Israeli] military was going to show maps of the Hamas command and control centers."

A member of Hamas' political office, Izzat al-Risheg, accused Israel of "staging a shameful play" with the raid, in a statement on Telegram.

Up until the past few days, tens of thousands of Palestinians fleeing Israeli bombardment were sheltering at al-Shifa, but most have now left as the fighting drew closer.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said 40 patients, including three babies, have died since al-Shifa’s emergency generator ran out of fuel over the weekend.

There has been now update on the condition of another 36 babies, who the ministry said earlier were at risk of dying because there is no power for incubators.

More than 11,200 Palestinians have been killed, the majority of them women and children, according to Palestinian health authorities. Another 2,700 have been reported missing, with most believed to be buried under the rubble.

